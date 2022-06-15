Scope

The Thermochemical Engineering section is all about advancing thermochemical engineering for a more sustainable world. Led by Dr. Xianguo Li from the University of Waterloo, we're inviting submissions that tackle the crucial task of decarbonizing energy across multiple sectors—energy generation, transportation, industrial processes, and domestic consumption.

Our vision is a future with zero emissions of CO2 and other pollutants. This means integrating more carbon-free fuels like green and blue hydrogen and ammonia, as well as carbon-neutral fuels such as biofuels and synthetic fuels. We're focused on introducing these clean fuels into various combustion systems and developing ultra-safe burning processes. There's also a critical need for advanced oxy-combustion technologies, utilizing the oxygen byproduct from generating green hydrogen via water electrolysis and renewable electricity. Addressing the vast amounts of organic waste produced globally, we aim to valorize these streams energetically to support a circular economy. Plus, greening fuel applications in aviation and space propulsion is essential for advancing thermochemical science, engineering, and technology in a carbon-constrained world.

We recognize that thermochemical engineering experts, who have traditionally linked combustion efficiency with high CO2 emissions, are now experiencing a pivotal shift. Topics within the scope of this section include:

combustion

gasification

hydrothermal processes

integration of new techniques such as additive manufacturing, nanotechnologies, supercomputing, and Industry 4.0 technologies

liquefaction

novel production of clean variants of desired chemicals or fuels

pyrolysis

solar-thermal-chemical systems

steam cracking

thermochemical conversion with electrochemical conversion

thermochemical reaction engineering and efficiency

torrefaction

waste to energy and energy carrier systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and technologies in thermochemical engineering for a sustainable future.

The section welcomes submissions focusing on new ideas, measurement techniques, physics- and data-based numerical modelling and analysis as well as innovative approaches for a sustainable future (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.