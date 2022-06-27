xianguo li
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Thermochemical Engineering
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Associate Editor
Thermochemical Engineering
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay, Canada
Associate Editor
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Thermochemical Engineering
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jadavpur University
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Thermochemical Engineering