Specialty chief editor alistair boxall University of York York , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Environmental Toxicology

Scope The specialty section of Environmental Toxicology aims at publishing innovative insights into the occurrence, fate, transport and effects and risks of man-made (e.g. pesticides, pharmaceuticals, persistent organic chemicals, personal care products) and natural chemicals (algal toxins, metals and metalloids) and materials (e.g. nanomaterials and plastics) in the natural environment. The section covers impacts at the biochemical, cellular, whole organism, population through to whole ecosystem levels in a range of environments, including freshwater and marine aquatic ecosystems and terrestrial environments. The section welcomes studies at scales ranging from single-site studies through to global-level analyses. Papers describing the development and application of environmental analytical approaches, chemical fate and behaviour studies and models, exposure modelling approaches, and in-silico, in-vitro and in-vivo approaches to ecotoxicological assessment are welcome. Papers focusing on topical areas such as the chemical exposome, mixture and multiple stressor risks, adverse outcome pathways and the impacts of chemicals in the future, e.g. under climate change, are particularly welcome. Frontiers in Toxicology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Toxicol.

Abbreviation ftox

Electronic ISSN 2673-3080

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Environmental Toxicology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Environmental Toxicology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

