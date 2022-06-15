Scope

The Environmental Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on investigating natural and man-made chemicals and materials in various ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Sara Antunes from the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine and Environmental Research at the University of Porto, the Environmental Toxicology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental toxicology, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to assess the impacts of chemicals on ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adverse outcome pathways

algal toxins

chemical exposome

climate change impacts on chemical effects

exposure modelling approaches

impacts of anthropogenic activities on aquatic ecosystems

in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo ecotoxicological assessment

metals and metalloids

mixture and multiple stressor risks

nanomaterials and plastics

occurrence, fate, and transport of chemicals

persistent organic chemicals

pesticides and pharmaceuticals

personal care products

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and effects of chemicals and materials on ecosystems, ranging from single-site studies to global-level analyses.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the environmental toxicology, chemical exposure, and ecosystem health, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Environmental Toxicology section only considers submissions that primarily focus on general biological processes or chemical reactions with a clear connection to toxicants or their effects on ecosystems, human health, or wildlife. Studies lacking a foundation in toxicological implications or not directly related to the assessment of chemical impacts on ecosystems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in environmental toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.