Frontiers editors & authors elected as NAS Fellows

Congratulations to the 6 Frontiers editors and authors elected as National Academy of Sciences Members and Foreign Associates!

We are pleased to announce that six Frontiers editors and authors have been elected as National Academy of Science members in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

Larry AbbottWilliam Bloor Professor of Theoretical Neuroscience, Columbia University_Assistant Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Neuroscience_

Julian DaviesProfessor Emeritus of Microbiology and Immunology, University of British Columbia_Associate Editor, Frontiers in Microbiology_

Jeff LichtmanProfessor of Molecular and Cell Biology, Harvard UniversityReview Editor & Author, Frontiers in Neuroscience

Helen J NevilleProfessor of Psychology, University of Oregon

_Author, Frontiers in Human Neuroscience_

Emery N BrownWarren M. Zapol Professor of Anaesthesia, Massachusetts General Hospital_Author, Frontiers in Neuroscience_

Robert B DarnellInvestigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Heilbrunn Cancer Professor and senior physician, Rockefeller UniversityAuthor, Frontiers in Neural Circuits

Visit the NAS website to read the full news announcement.