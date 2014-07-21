Frontiers for Young Minds featured in the ALSC’s Great Websites for Kids

Frontiers for Young Minds, the science education initiative where kids review articles by leading scientists, has been included in The Association for Library Service to Children’s Great Websites for Kids

The Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, has featured Frontiers for Young Minds in Great Websites for Kids, its online resource of exceptional websites for children aged 14 years and younger.

Frontiers for Young Minds is a web-based science journal that includes young people in the review of articles by leading scientists. Science articles are edited for kids, by kids, and this has the double benefit of bringing young people into the world of scientific research – many of them for the first time – while offering active scientists a platform for reaching out to the broadest of all publics.

The initiative has so far published 35 science articles involving over 90 young people, aged 5 to 16, who act as reviewers, and over 80 scientist mentors. Popular articles include “The amazing history of neuroscience”, “Facebook, being cool and your brain: what science tells us” and “The scientific significance of sleep talking”.

Frontiers for Young Minds is published by Frontiers, an open-access publisher and research networking platform. For more information, visit: kids.frontiersin.org.