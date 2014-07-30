Frontiers launches a new open-access medical journal: Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine

Swiss open-access publisher Frontiers is pleased to announce the launch of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, a new open-access medical journal.

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine will publish peer-reviewed articles on the diagnosis, treatment, and pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease that help to advance medical education and to improve clinical practice and patient care.

Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine will provide unrestricted and global online access to all articles, published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license. The Frontiers Interactive Peer Review will enable authors, reviewers and editors to directly and collaboratively engage in a Review Forum, ensuring a rigorous and objective review, and fast publication. Reviewer names are disclosed on articles to enhance transparency. Frontiers advanced article impact metrics track the reach and impact of articles, and the community can engage in post-publication review.

For more information about the journal, visit: Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.