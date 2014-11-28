Frontiers offers new Impact Metrics and access to Altmetric data

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 28, 2014 – Frontiers, a community-rooted open-access publisher, announces the release of an expanded suite of Impact Metrics and fully integrated Altmetric data.

Authors and readers can track and analyze online activity around Frontiers articles, including news, references in policy documents, social media, bookmarking, post-publication peer review and forums. This activity is displayed via the ‘View Article Impact’ tab and readers and authors can click through to view and explore all of the original posts and shares for themselves.

“Altmetric is a pioneer of tracking online conversations around articles. The full integration of Altmetric data into our suite of impact metrics is a fantastic addition, because it enables our authors to follow the broader online impact of their articles and track conversations they may not otherwise have been aware of,” says Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, who is also an active researcher.

“Frontiers have championed the inclusion of article-level metric data for many years, and the inclusion of Altmetric visualizations and associated mentions across their research articles will offer their users further concrete evidence of where their work is being reported in global news outlets, and having an influence on public policy,” emphasizes Altmetric founder Euan Adie.

Frontiers also expands its collection of Impact Metrics to allow everyone to measure the impact and readership demographics for Research Topics — collections of peer-reviewed open-access articles on important themes at the cutting edge of knowledge.

These latest additions ensure Frontiers provides a powerful and informative view of the overall impact and reach of the articles and researchers. The enhanced functionalities go live today, and are listed alongside the current metrics, which include Frontiers’ detailed reader demographics and researcher profile views.

In 2008, Frontiers was the first publisher to conceive and provide Impact Metrics, known as article-level metrics. Author-level metrics were added to Frontiers author profiles in 2010. These are freely available to all.