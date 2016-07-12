Frontiers | Science News

Announcing the launch of Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics

We are proud and delighted to announce the launch of the new specialty journal, Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics. This specialty journal will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Chaomei Chen, Professor at Drexel University.

Research Metrics and Analytics aims to provide an open and stimulating forum for the study of the advancement, dissemination, and assessment of scholarly knowledge, from science, technology and medicine to humanities and social sciences. The scope of the specialty journal covers the development, applications, and evaluation of academic metrics, including but not limited to, bibliometric, scientometric, informatric, and altmetric studies, as well as fundamental research of scholarly knowledge and relevant analytic and evaluative techniques. Topics of interest include:

  • Altmetrics 

  • Bibliometrics 

  • Case studies

  • Citation analysis 

  • Informetrics 

  • Machine learning

  • Methodologies 

  • Patent analysis 

  • Qualitative studies of scholarly knowledge 

  • Research assessment and evaluation 

  • Research policy 

  • Reviews and surveys of the state of the art 

  • Scholarly communication 

  • Scholarly discourse and metadiscourse 

  • Science and technology indicators 

  • Science mapping 

  • Science studies 

  • Scientometrics 

  • Technometrics 

  • Text Mining

  • Visual Analytics

  • Webometrics

Regarding his vision for this Specialty Journal, Professor Chen commented: “Research Metrics and Analytics (RMA) is set to serve as an open forum and a synergizing platform for research communities across a broad range of disciplines. Our shared vision is to advance our understanding of science and humanities to the next level. With the support of the strong and growing editorial board of dedicated researchers and the ambitious open-access presence of Frontiers, I am confident that RMA will make long-lasting contributions to our society.”

Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is now ready to welcome submissions.

Editorial ContactJournal Manager: Laura HendersonE-mail: researchmetrics@frontiersin.orgTwitter: @FrontResMetrics

Contribute to the journalThere are a number of ways in which you might consider contributing to the journal, such as:

  • Applying to join the Editorial Board of a section as Associate or Review Editor;

  • Submitting a manuscript for consideration for publication in the journal (please consider applying for a fee waiver, should publishing fees not be covered by your grant); or

  • Proposing a Research Topic.

Related Content

Post related info

July 12, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Humanities

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content