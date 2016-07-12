- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Announcing the launch of Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics
We are proud and delighted to announce the launch of the new specialty journal, Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics. This specialty journal will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Chaomei Chen, Professor at Drexel University.
Research Metrics and Analytics aims to provide an open and stimulating forum for the study of the advancement, dissemination, and assessment of scholarly knowledge, from science, technology and medicine to humanities and social sciences. The scope of the specialty journal covers the development, applications, and evaluation of academic metrics, including but not limited to, bibliometric, scientometric, informatric, and altmetric studies, as well as fundamental research of scholarly knowledge and relevant analytic and evaluative techniques. Topics of interest include:
Altmetrics
Bibliometrics
Case studies
Citation analysis
Informetrics
Machine learning
Methodologies
Patent analysis
Qualitative studies of scholarly knowledge
Research assessment and evaluation
Research policy
Reviews and surveys of the state of the art
Scholarly communication
Scholarly discourse and metadiscourse
Science and technology indicators
Science mapping
Science studies
Scientometrics
Technometrics
Text Mining
Visual Analytics
Webometrics
Regarding his vision for this Specialty Journal, Professor Chen commented: “Research Metrics and Analytics (RMA) is set to serve as an open forum and a synergizing platform for research communities across a broad range of disciplines. Our shared vision is to advance our understanding of science and humanities to the next level. With the support of the strong and growing editorial board of dedicated researchers and the ambitious open-access presence of Frontiers, I am confident that RMA will make long-lasting contributions to our society.”
Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is now ready to welcome submissions.
