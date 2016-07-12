Announcing the launch of Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics

We are proud and delighted to announce the launch of the new specialty journal, Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics. This specialty journal will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Chaomei Chen, Professor at Drexel University.

Research Metrics and Analytics aims to provide an open and stimulating forum for the study of the advancement, dissemination, and assessment of scholarly knowledge, from science, technology and medicine to humanities and social sciences. The scope of the specialty journal covers the development, applications, and evaluation of academic metrics, including but not limited to, bibliometric, scientometric, informatric, and altmetric studies, as well as fundamental research of scholarly knowledge and relevant analytic and evaluative techniques. Topics of interest include:

Altmetrics

Bibliometrics

Case studies

Citation analysis

Informetrics

Machine learning

Methodologies

Patent analysis

Qualitative studies of scholarly knowledge

Research assessment and evaluation

Research policy

Reviews and surveys of the state of the art

Scholarly communication

Scholarly discourse and metadiscourse

Science and technology indicators

Science mapping

Science studies

Scientometrics

Technometrics

Text Mining

Visual Analytics

Webometrics

Regarding his vision for this Specialty Journal, Professor Chen commented: “Research Metrics and Analytics (RMA) is set to serve as an open forum and a synergizing platform for research communities across a broad range of disciplines. Our shared vision is to advance our understanding of science and humanities to the next level. With the support of the strong and growing editorial board of dedicated researchers and the ambitious open-access presence of Frontiers, I am confident that RMA will make long-lasting contributions to our society.”

Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is now ready to welcome submissions.

