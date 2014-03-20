Frontiers launches a new open-access journal: Frontiers in Nutrition

Frontiers is pleased to announce the launch of a new open-access journal: Frontiers in Nutrition.

Frontiers in Nutrition is the latest addition to the “Frontiers in” journal series and will publish scientific investigations and research of the highest quality relevant to eating behavior, clinical nutrition, food science technology and more.

“In a world where malnutrition, hunger and obesity continue to rise at the same time, Frontiers in Nutrition will generate an integrated platform for the exchange of science, concepts and ideas taking into account the perspectives from academic research labs, private sector science and non governmental organisations,” says Dr. Johannes Le Coutre, Nestlé Research Center, Switzerland and Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Nutrition. “Frontiers’ unique Interactive Peer Review will enable authors, editors and reviewers to work together to generate a sound knowledge base in the field of nutrition that will have an impact on the problems we face.”

The mission of Frontiers is to place scholarly publishing back in the hands of working researchers and to promote an interactive, fair, and efficient review process of a range of article types. Articles are rigorously reviewed based on objective criteria in an average time of 84 days, published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license, and are freely available to an international audience.

Impact Article level metrics and post-publication review will be available on all articles, and the Frontiers Tiering System will showcase high impact research for a broader audience.

Current specialty sections open for submissions to Frontiers in Nutrition include:

Clinical Nutrition (Specialty Chief Editor: Omer Kucuk)

Eating Behavior (Specialty Chief Editors: Adrian Meule and Claus Vögele)

Nutrigenomics (Specialty Chief Editors: Martin Kussmann and Steven H Zeisel)

Nutrition and Environmental Sustainability (Specialty Chief Editor: Barbara Burlingame)

Nutrition and Food Science Technology (Specialty Chief Editors: Chor San H Khoo and Dietrich Knorr)

Nutrition Methodology (Specialty Chief Editors: David B Allison and Tapan Mehta)

For more information about the journal, please visit: Frontiers in Nutrition.