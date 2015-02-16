Frontiers | Science News

Data Reports, a new type of peer-reviewed article in Frontiers journals

Data Reports are a new type of Frontiers article: peer-reviewed, citable, and suitable for all publicly available sets of research data.

As an open-science publisher, Frontiers is keen to improve access to data. Too valuable to slumber in files, data sets should be curated and sharedreuse.

That is why we are glad to introduce a new article type: Frontiers Data Reports.

Data Reports are short, peer-reviewed, citable articles that describe a set of scientifically relevant data. The data must be deposited in a repository before submission of the Data Report, and become publicly available upon publication.

Data Reports should mention the methods used to collect the data and include suggestions for interpretation or reuse. The data may be analysed in a separate, past or future study, not necessarily published by Frontiers, but this is optional.

As of today, Data Reports can be submitted to most Frontiers journals. The introductory article-processing fee is 250 US$ per accepted Data Report.

Read more about Data Reports: http://www.frontiersin.org/neuroscience/authorguidelines#_DataReport

Read more about the different article types published by Frontiers:

http://www.frontiersin.org/Neuroscience/articletype

Questions?  Please contact: editorial.office@frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

February 16, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content