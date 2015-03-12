Frontiers | Science News

Infographic: Frontiers’ authors by the numbers

Frontiers has published over 39,000 articles on our innovative open-access platform.

With over 91,000 authors and 65 million article views and downloads, Frontiers’ dream of publishing research that is sound — and making it freely available has quickly transformed into a successful reality.

Frontiers is now one of the largest and fastest-growing open-access scholarly publishers with over 54 community-driven journals across more than 410 specialty niches in science, medicine and technology. Many of these journals are the most-cited and the largest in their fields (see complete analysis) and over 70 percent of Frontiers articles are published in journals that have been listed in Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports (JCR) (see Frontiers journals with impact factors).

March 12, 2015

