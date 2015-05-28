New specialty section “Cryospheric Sciences” now open for submissions

Frontiers in Earth Science is proud to announce the launch of the journal’s latest section – “Cryospheric Sciences“, under the stewardship of Specialty Chief Editor, Prof Regine Hock (University of Alaska).

“In light of rapid changes currently observed for all components of the cryosphere and their potentially large societal impacts there is an urgent need for better understanding of the underlying processes on all scalNes and development of process-based model making reliable predictions.” – Regine Hock, SCE for Cryospheric Sciences

Frontiers in Earth Science is part of Frontiers open-science platform and research network. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014 and is one of the leading open access publishers in the world.

“This journal will provide a new outlet for original high-quality research on all aspects of the cryosphere featuring an innovative publication model distinctly different from other journals in this discipline.” – Regine Hock, SCE for Cryospheric Sciences

Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Earth Science offers:

Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness

World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections.

Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability.

Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz.

Fast publication, with an average of 84 days from submission to publication.

Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency.

The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 160,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 25,000 peer-reviewed articles across 50 journals, which receive 6 million views per month. For more information on the section and the Editorial Board, click here.