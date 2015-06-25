Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering recruiting female editors

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is actively recruiting female engineers to fill roles on our world-class editorial boards. Interested? E-mail us at mechanicalengineering.editorial.office@frontiersin.org

Review Editors are expected to review submitted manuscripts that fall within their areas of expertise. Review Editors focus on certifying the accuracy and validity of manuscripts and engage in a constructive discussion with the authors. Review editors should hold a PhD in a relevent discipline and have experience reviewing manuscripts. All applications will be assessed by Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering Chief or Associate Editors.

Associate Editors are expected to oversee the review process of submitted manuscripts. Additionally, they are asked to build their own editorial board of Review Editors, submit an inaugural article and oversee the peer-review process according to the Frontiers review guidelines, ensuring that the most appropriate reviewers are assigned to manuscripts and that reviewers conduct reviews as per the guidelines. Associate Editors should be established experts in their field and have previous editorial experience. All applications will be assessed by Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering Chief Editors_._

All Frontiers Review and Associate Editors receive a 25% discount on the submission of Category A article-types including but not limited to Original Research, Reviews, Methods and Hypothesis and Theory.

_______________________________________________________________

To apply, send us an e-mail to mechanicalengineering.editorial.office@frontiersin.org with a copy of your CV and the specialty section that best fits your exptertise. For a complete list of the current online specialty sections, click here.

_______________________________________________________________

Don’t see a section that fits your expertise? Please feel free to contact us with your suggestions!

Interested in serving as a Specialty Chief Editor? We are looking for senior scientists with extensive editorial experience to work with us on launching sections in the following areas in 2015:

  • Acoustics and Vibration

  • Computational Mechanics

  • Fluid Power

  • Ergonomics, Industrial Safety and Risk Assessment

  • Manufacturing and Production Engineering

  • Thermodynamic Systems

Related Content

Post related info

June 25, 2015

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content