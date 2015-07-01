- Science News
Most viewed Psychology articles in June 2015
Chinese and Australians showed difference in mental time travel in emotion and content but not specificityXing-jie Chen, Lu-lu Liu, Ji-fang Cui, Ya Wang*, David Shum, and Raymond CK Chan
False belief understanding and “cool” inhibitory control in 3-and 4-year-old Italian childrenFrancesca Bellagamba*, Elsa Addessi, Valentina Focaroli, Giulia Pecora, Valentina Maggiorelli, Beatrice Pace, and Fabio Paglieri
Development and psychometric analysis of the student–teacher relationship scale – short formMichele Settanni, Claudio Longobardi*, Erica Sclavo, Michela Fraire, and Laura Elvira Prino
Persistence of the Uncanny Valley: the influence of repeated interactions and a robot’s attitude on its perceptionJakub Aleksander Zlotowski*, Hidenobu Sumioka, Shuichi Nishio, Dylan F. Glas, Christoph Bartneck, and Hiroshi Ishiguro
What makes a thriver? Unifying the concepts of post-traumatic and post-ecstatic growthJudith Mangelsdorf*, and Michael Eid
Relational perceptions in high school physical education: teacher- and peer-related predictors of female students’ motivation, behavioral engagement, and social anxietyFelicity Gairns, Peter Whipp*, and Ben Jackson
Neural correlates of visualizations of concrete and abstract words in preschool children: a developmental embodied approachAmedeo D’angiulli*, Gordon Griffiths, and Fernando Marmolejo-Ramos
Perceiving where another person is looking: the integration of head and body information in estimating another person’s gazePieter Moors*, Filip Germeys, Iwona Pomianowska, and Karl Verfaillie
Eighteen-month-olds’ memory interference and distraction in a modified A-not-B task is not associated with their anticipatory looking in a false-belief taskNorbert Zmyj*, Wolfgang Prinz*, and Moritz M. Daum
The relationship between level of autistic traits and local bias in the context of the McGurk effectYuta Ujiie*, Tomohisa Asai, and Akio Wakabayashi