Most viewed Psychology articles in September 2015
Spontaneous recovery of effects of contrast adaptation without awarenessGaoxing Mei, Xue Dong, Bo Dong and Min Bao*
Quantum structure of negation and conjunction in human thoughtDiederik Aerts, Sandro Sozzo* and Tomas Veloz
The experience of premature birth for fathers: the application of the Clinical Interview for Parents of High-Risk Infants (CLIP) to an Italian sampleCarla Candelori, Carmen Trumello, Alessandra Babore* Miri Keren and Roberta Romanelli
Manipulating target size influences perceptions of success when learning a dart-throwing skill but does not impact retentionNicole T. Ong, Keith R. Lohse and Nicola J. Hodges*
Adoptive parenting and attachment: association of the internal working models between adoptive mothers and their late-adopted children during adolescenceCecilia S. Pace*, Simona Di Folco, Viviana Guerriero, Alessandra Santona and Grazia Terrone
Female social response to male sexual harassment in poeciliid fish: a comparison of six speciesMarco Dadda*
Imitation by combination: preschool age children evidence summative imitation in a novel problem-solving taskFrancys Subiaul*, Edward Krajkowski, Elizabeth E. Price and Alexander Etz
Brief quiet ego contemplation reduces oxidative stress and mind-wanderingHeidi A. Wayment*, Ann F. Collier, Melissa Birkett, Tinna Traustadottir and Robert E. Till
Effects of broken affordance on visual extinctionMelanie Wulff* and Glyn W. Humphreys
An object-identity probability cueing paradigm during grasping observation: the facilitating effect is present only when the observed kinematics is suitable for the cued object.Laila Craighero*, Sonia Mele and Valentina Zorzi