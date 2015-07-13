Frontiers publishes 600th e-book

This week Frontiers published its 600th e-book. Our latest e-book, entitled “Animal Allergens: Common protein characteristics featuring their allergenicity” can be found in Frontiers Books.

Frontiers Books is similar to an online bookstore, where you can find e-books on a variety of specialty research topics. Content selected for our prestigious e-book collection is generated from Frontiers Research Topics, Frontiers Themes or Focused Reviews. In addition to providing a downloadable e-book of the entire article collection, Frontiers Research Topics provides a unique way for leading researchers to manage the publication of a collection of peer-reviewed articles around their own area of research.

EPUB and PDF versions of each e-book are available for free.

Our top 5 e-books for 2015 so far include:

