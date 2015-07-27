Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum

We are delighted to inform you that Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.As Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum is a participating member in the agreement between Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft and Frontiers, a 10% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price of article publishing fees which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

The above applies to authors affiliated with DKFZ. For information on whether you qualify for funding, please contact Dagmar Sitek at d.sitek@dkfz.de

Update 29/01/18: The discount rate has been changed to 15%.