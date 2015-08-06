Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Genetics articles in July 2015

Identifying critical differentiation state of MCF-7 cells for breast cancer by dynamical network biomarkersPei Chen, Rui Liu, Kazuyuki Aihara*, and Luonan Chen*

Functional characterization of drought-responsive modules and genes in Oryza sativa: a network-based approachSanchari Sircar, and Nita Parekh*

Heating and ultraviolet light activate anti-stress gene functions in humansVictor F. Semenkov*, Anatoli I. Michalski, and Alexander M. Sapozhnikov

Control of competence by related non-coding csRNAs in Streptococcus pneumoniae R6Anke Laux, Anne Sexauer, Dineshan Sivaselvarajah, Anne Kaysen, and Reinhold Brückner*

Evaluation of GWAS candidate susceptibility loci for uterine leiomyoma in the multi-ethnic NIEHS uterine fibroid studyBrahim Aissani*, Kui Zhang, and Howard Wiener

Remote homology and the functions of metagenomic dark matterBriallen Lobb, Daniel A. Kurtz, Gabriel Moreno-Hagelsieb, and Andrew C. Doxey*

Mir-23a impairs bone differentiation in osteosarcoma via down-regulation of GJA1Yevgeniy Gindin, Yuan Jiang, Princy Francis, Robert L. Walker, Ogan D. Abaan, Yuelin J. Zhu, and Paul S. Meltzer*

Interaction between oxytocin receptor DNA methylation and genotype is associated with risk of postpartum depression in women without depression in pregnancyAleeca F. Bell, C. Sue Carter, Colin D. Steer, Jean Golding, John M. Davis, Alana D. Steffen, Leah H. Rubin, Travis S. Lillard, Steven P. Gregory, James C. Harris, and Jessica J. Connelly*

Ancestry of the Timorese: age-related macular degeneration associated genotype and allele sharing among human populations from throughout the worldMargaux A. Morrison, Tiago R. Magalhaes, Jacqueline Ramke, Silvia E. Smith, Sean Ennis, Claire L. Simpson, Laura Portas, Federico Murgia, Jeeyun Ahn, Caitlin Dardenne, Katie Mayne1, Rosann Robinson, Denise J. Morgan, Garry Brian, Lucy Lee, Se J. Woo, Fani Zacharaki, Evangelia E. Tsironi, Joan W. Miller, Ivana K. Kim, Kyu H. Park, Joan E. Bailey-Wilson, Lindsay A. Farrer, Dwight Stambolian and Margaret M. DeAngelis*

Post-transcriptional regulation of BRCA1 through its coding sequence by the miR-15/107 group of miRNAsKevin Quann, Yi Jing, and Isidore Rigoutsos*

