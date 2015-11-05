- Science News
Most viewed Genetics articles in October 2015
Sorbitol treatment extends lifespan and induces the osmotic stress response in Caenorhabditis elegansDevon Chandler-Brown, Haeri Choi, Shirley Park, Billie R. Ocampo, Shiwen Chen, Anna Le, George L. Sutphin, Lara S. Shamieh, Erica D. Smith and Matt Kaeberlein* Genetic markers as a predictive tool based on statistics in medical practice: ethical considerations through the analysis of the use of HLA-B*27 in rheumatology in FranceHélène Colineaux*, Adeline Ruyssen-Witrand and Anne Cambon-Thomsen Association of SLC2A9 genotype with phenotypic variability of serum urate in pre-menopausal womenRuth K. Topless, Tanya J. Flynn, Murray Cadzow, Lisa K. Stamp, Nicola Dalbeth, Michael A. Black and Tony R. Merriman* Phenotypic variance explained by local ancestry in admixed African AmericansDaniel Shriner, Amy R. Bentley, Ayo P. Doumatey, Guanjie Chen, Jie Zhou, Adebowale Adeyemo and Charles N. Rotimi* Cryptic relatedness in epidemiologic collections accessed for genetic association studies: experiences from the Epidemiologic Architecture for Genes Linked to Environment (EAGLE) study and the National Health and Nutrition Examination SurveyJennifer Malinowski, Robert Goodloe, Kristin Brown-Gentry and Dana C. Crawford* Mechanisms of mutational robustness in transcriptional regulationJoshua L. Payne* and Andreas Wagner Moving from capstones towards cornerstones: successes and challenges in applying systems biology to identify mechanisms of autism spectrum disordersNathan Kopp, Sharlee Climer and Joseph D. Dougherty* Genotype by environment interaction and breeding for robustness in livestockWendy M. Rauw* and Luis Gomez-Raya Genetics of the ovarian reserveEmanuele Pelosi*, Antonino Forabosco and David Schlessinger Mammary epithelial cells isolated from milk are a valuable, non-invasive source of mammary transcriptsMarion Boutinaud*, Lucile Herve and Vanessa Lollivier