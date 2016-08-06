Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Genetics articles in July 2016

Spatial and Temporal Variation in Selection of Genes Associated with Pearl Millet Varietal Quantitative Traits In situCédric Mariac, Issaka S. Ousseini, Abdel-Kader Alio, Hélène Jugdé, Jean-Louis Pham, Gilles Bezançon, Joelle Ronfort, Luc Descroix and Yves Vigouroux*

Genetic Diversity and Molecular Evolution of a Violaxanthin De-epoxidase Gene in MaizeJing Xu, Zhigang Li, Haorui Yang, Xiaohong Yang, Cuixia Chen* and Hui Li*

Analysis of Variance Components for Genetic Markers with Unphased GenotypesTao Wang*

Profile of the Spleen Transcriptome in Beef Steers with Variation in Gain and Feed IntakeAmanda K. Lindholm-Perry*, Rebecca J. Kern, Brittney N. Keel, Warren M. Snelling, Larry A. Kuehn and Harvey C. Freetly

Maintaining Genome Stability in Defiance of Mitotic DNA DamageStefano Ferrari* and Christian Gentili

Spatial Genome Organization and Its Emerging Role as a Potential Diagnosis ToolKaren J. Meaburn*

DUBbing Cancer: Deubiquitylating Enzymes Involved in Epigenetics, DNA Damage and the Cell Cycle As Therapeutic TargetsAdan Pinto-Fernandez* and Benedikt M. Kessler

August 06, 2016

