Most viewed Genetics articles in September 2015

Selection and validation of potato candidate genes for maturity corrected resistance to Phytophthora infestans based on differential expression combined with SNP association and linkage mappingMeki S. Muktar*, Jens Lübeck, Josef Strahwald and Christiane Gebhardt

Exome sequencing of a colorectal cancer family reveals shared mutation pattern and predisposition circuitry along tumor pathwaysSuleiman H. Suleiman, Mahmoud E. Koko, Wafaa H. Nasir, Ommnyiah Elfateh, Ubai K. Elgizouli, Mohammed O. E. Abdallah, Khalid O. Alfarouk, Ayman Hussain, Shima Faisal, Fathelrahman M. A. Ibrahim, Maurizio Romano, Ali Sultan, Lawrence Banks, Melanie Newport, Francesco Baralle, Ahmed M. Elhassan, Hiba S. Mohamed and Muntaser E Ibrahim*

How spatio-temporal habitat connectivity affects amphibian genetic structureAlexander G. Watts*, Peter E. Schlichting, Shawn M. Billerman, Brett R. Jesmer, Steven Micheletti, Marie-Josee Fortin, W. Chris Funk, Paul Hapeman, Erin Muths and Melanie A. Murphy*

Molecular footprinting of skeletal tissues in the catshark Scyliorhinus canicula and the clawed frog Xenopus tropicalis identifies conserved and derived features of vertebrate calcificationSebastien Enault, David N. Muñoz, Willian T. A. F. Silva, Véronique Borday-Birraux, Morgane Bonade, Silvan Oulion, Stéphanie Ventéo, Sylvain Marcellini* and Melanie Debiais-Thibaud*

Polymorphisms in Toll-like receptor genes are associated with vitiligoTanel Traks*, Maris Keermann, Maire Karelson, Ranno Rätsep, Ene Reimann, Helgi Silm, Eero Vasar, Sulev Kõks and Külli Kingo

Ageing and chronic administration of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitor citalopram upregulate Sirt4 gene expression in the preoptic area of male miceDutt Way Wong, Tomoko Soga* and Ishwar S. Parhar

Lipid changes due to fenofibrate treatment are not associated with changes in DNA methylation patterns in the GOLDN studyMithun Das, M. Ryan Irvin, Jin Sha, Stella Aslibekyan, Bertha Hidalgo, Rodney T. Perry, Degui Zhi, Hemant K. Tiwari, Devin Absher, Jose M. Ordovas and Donna K. Arnett*

Identification of single nucleotide polymorphism markers associated with bacterial cold water disease resistance and spleen size in rainbow troutSixin Liu*, Roger L. Vallejo, Yniv Palti, Guangtu Gao, David P. Marancik, Alvaro G. Hernandez and Gregory D. Wiens

Rice transcriptome analysis to identify possible herbicide quinclorac detoxification genesWenying Xu, Chao Di, Shaoxia Zhou, Jia Liu, Li Li, Fengxia Liu, Xinling Yang, Yun Ling and Zhen Su*

Establishing the pig as a large animal model for vaccine development against human cancerNana H. Overgaard, Thomas M. Frøsig*, Simon Welner, Michael Rasmussen, Mette Ilsøe, Maria R. Sørensen, Mads H. Andersen, Søren Buus and Gregers Jungersen