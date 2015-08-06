Most viewed Microbiology articles in July 2015

Efficacy of a coating composed of chitosan from Mucor circinelloides and carvacrol to control Aspergillus flavus and the quality of cherry tomato fruitsEvandro L. De Souza*, Camila V. Sales, Eduardo E.V. de Oliveira, Laênia A.A. Lopes, Maria L. da Conceição, Lúcia R.R. Berger, and Thayza C.M. Stamford

The requirements for rumen-degradable protein per unit of fermentable organic matter differ between fibrous feed sourcesCarla R. Soliva, Sergej L. Amelchanka and Michael Kreuzer*

In vitro interaction of Stenotrophomonas maltophilia with human monocyte-derived dendritic cellsEmanuela Roscetto*, Laura Vitiello, Rosa Muoio, Amata A. Soriano, Vita D. Iula, Antonio Vollaro, Eliana De Gregorio*, and Maria R. Catania

NagC represses N-acetyl-glucosamine utilization genes in Vibrio fischeri within the light organ of Euprymna scolopesYan Sun, Subhash C. Verma, Haikel Bogale, and Tim Miyashiro*

The PadR-like transcriptional regulator LftR ensures efficient invasion of Listeria monocytogenes into human host cellsKaran G. Kaval, Birgitt Hahn, Nayana Tusamda, Dirk Albrecht, and Sven Halbedel*

In vivo antimicrobial activity of marbofloxacin against Pasteurella multocida in a tissue cage model in calvesChangfu Cao, Ying Qu, Meizhen Sun, Zhenzhen Qiu, Xianhui Huang, Binbin Huai, Yan Lu, and Zhenling Zeng*

Giardia fatty acyl-CoA synthetases as potential drug targetsFengguang Guo, M. Guadalupe Ortega-Pierres*, Raúl Argüello-García, Haili Zhang, and Guan Zhu*

Exploring the role of sigma factor gene expression on production by Corynebacterium glutamicum: sigma factor H and FMN as exampleHironori Taniguchi, and Volker F. Wendisch*

Prevalences of pathogenic and nonpathogenic Vibrio parahaemolyticus in mollusks from the Spanish Mediterranean CoastCarmen Lopez-Joven, Ignacio de Blas, M. Dolores Furones, and Ana Roque*

Associative patterns among anaerobic fungi, methanogenic archaea and bacterial communities in response to changes in diet and age in the rumen of dairy cowsSanjay Kumar, Nagaraju Indugu, Bonnie Vecchiarelli, and Dipti W. Pitta*