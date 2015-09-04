Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neuroscience articles in August 2015

Preservation of the optic radiations based on comparative analysis of diffusion tensor imaging tractography and anatomical dissectionRoland P. Nooij*, Eelco W. Hoving, Arjen L. J. van Hulzen, Frans W. Cornelissen and Remco J. Renken

Change in the coding of interaural time difference along the tonotopic axis of the chicken nucleus laminarisNicolás Palanca-Castán* and Christine Köppl

Lipidome of midbody released from neural stem and progenitor cells during mammalian cortical neurogenesisYoko Arai, Julio L. Sampaio, Michaela Wilsch-Bräuninger, Andreas W. Ettinger, Christiane Haffner and Wieland B. Huttner*

Myosin X regulates neuronal radial migration through interacting with N-cadherinMingming Lai, Ye Guo, Jun Ma, Huali Yu, Dongdong Zhao, Wenqiang Fan, Xingda Ju, Muhammad A. Sheikh, Yousra S. Malik, Wencheng Xiong, Weixiang Guo* and Xiaojuan Zhu*

The neurotoxin 1-methyl-4-phenylpyridinium (MPP+) alters hippocampal excitatory synaptic transmission by modulation of the GABAergic systemYuYing Huang, JunFang Chen, Ying Chen, YingHan Zhuang, Mu Sun* and Thomas Behnisch*

Characterization of auditory synaptic inputs to gerbil perirhinal cortexVibhakar C. Kotak*, Todd M. Mowery and Dan H. Sanes

Early adversity disrupts the adult use of aversive prediction errors to reduce fear in uncertaintyKristina M. Wright, Alyssa DiLeo and Michael A. McDannald*

Differential myelinated and unmyelinated sensory and autonomic skin nerve fiber involvement in patients with ophthalmic postherpetic neuralgiaAndrea Truini*, Maija Haanpaa, Vincenzo Provitera, Antonella Biasiotta, Annamaria Stancanelli, Giuseppe Caporaso, Lucio Santoro, Giorgio Cruccu and Maria Nolano

Cdc42 and RhoA reveal different spatio-temporal dynamics upon local stimulation with Semaphorin-3AFederico Iseppon, Luisa M. R. Napolitano, Vincent Torre* and Dan Cojoc*

Prepulse inhibition predicts spatial working memory performance in the inbred Roman high- and low-avoidance rats and in genetically heterogeneous NIH-HS rats: relevance for studying pre-attentive and cognitive anomalies in schizophreniaIgnasi Oliveras*, Cristobal Río-Alamos, Toni Cañete, Gloria Blázquez, Esther Martínez-Membrives, Osvaldo Giorgi, Maria G. Corda, Adolf Tobeña and Alberto Fernandez-Teruel*

Related Content