Most viewed Neuroscience articles in April 2016

A Heart and A Mind: Self-distancing Facilitates the Association Between Heart Rate Variability and Wise ReasoningIgor Grossmann*, Baljinder K. Sahdra, and Joseph Ciarrochi

Human Brain Expansion during Evolution Is Independent of Fire Control and CookingAlianda M. Cornélio*, Ruben E. de Bittencourt-Navarrete, Ricardo de Bittencourt Brum, Claudio M. Queiroz and Marcos R. Costa*

The Association Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Alzheimer’s Disease: A Meta-Analysis PerspectiveFarnoosh Emamian, Habibolah Khazaie*, Masoud Tahmasian, Guy D. Leschziner, Mary J. Morrell, Ging-Yuek R. Hsiung, Ivana Rosenzweig and Amir A. Sepehry

A Neural Mechanism of Preference Shifting Under Zero Price ConditionMikhail Votinov*, Toshihiko Aso, Hidenao Fukuyama and Tatsuya Mima

Decreased Corticospinal Excitability after the Illusion of Missing Part of the ArmKonstantina Kilteni, Jennifer Grau-Sánchez, Misericordia Veciana De Las Heras, Antoni Rodríguez-Fornells and Mel Slater*

General Anesthetic Conditions Induce Network Synchrony and Disrupt Sensory Processing in the CortexThomas Lissek, Horst A. Obenhaus, Désirée A. W. Ditzel, Takeharu Nagai, Atsushi Miyawaki, Rolf Sprengel and Mazahir T. Hasan*

Retinal Remodeling and Metabolic Alterations in Human AMDBryan W. Jones*, Rebecca L. Pfeiffer, William D. Ferrell, Carl B. Watt, James Tucker and Robert E. Marc

Young and Middle-Aged Schoolteachers Differ in the Neural Correlates of Memory Encoding and Cognitive Fatigue: A Functional MRI StudyElissa B. Klaassen, Sarah Plukaard, Elisabeth A. T. Evers, Renate H. M. de Groot, Walter H. Backes, Dick J. Veltman and Jelle Jolles*

Barriers, Benefits, and Beliefs of Brain Training Smartphone Apps: An Internet Survey of Younger US ConsumersJohn Torous*, Patrick Staples, Elizabeth Fenstermacher, Jason Dean and Matcheri Keshavan

The Effects of Methylphenidate on Resting-State Functional Connectivity of the Basal Nucleus of Meynert, Locus Coeruleus, and Ventral Tegmental Area in Healthy AdultsRyan L. Kline, Sheng Zhang, Olivia M. Farr, Sien Hu, Laszlo Zaborszky, Gregory R. Samanez-Larkin and Chiang-Shan R. Li*

May 05, 2016

