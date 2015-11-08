Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neuroscience articles in October 2015

An algorithm to predict the connectome of neural microcircuitsMichael W. Reimann, James G. King, Eilif B. Muller, Srikanth Ramaswamy and Henry Markram*

Marmosets treated with oxytocin are more socially attractive to their long-term mateJon Cavanaugh*, Michelle C. Huffman, April M. Harnisch and Jeffrey A. French

Being asked to tell an unpleasant truth about another person activates anterior insula and medial prefrontal cortexMelissa M. Littlefield*, Martin J. Dietz, Des Fitzgerald, Kasper J. Knudsen and James Tonks

Dynamics of place, boundary and object encoding in rat anterior claustrumMaciej M. Jankowski and Shane M. O‘Mara*

Sleep deprivation alters choice strategy without altering uncertainty or loss aversion preferencesO’Dhaniel A. Mullette-Gillman*, Yoanna A. Kurnianingsih and Jean C. J. Liu

Cognitive and neural plasticity in older adults’ prospective memory following training with the Virtual Week computer gameNathan S. Rose*, Peter G. Rendell, Alexandra Hering, Matthias Kliegel, Gavin M. Bidelman and Fergus I. M. Craik

Dynamic expression of long noncoding RNAs and repeat elements in synaptic plasticityJesper L. V. Maag, Debabrata Panja, Ida Sporild, Sudarshan Patil, Dominik C. Kaczorowski, Clive R. Bramham, Marcel E. Dinger* and Karin Wibrand*

Synaptic plasticity in a recurrent neural network for versatile and adaptive behaviors of a walking robotEduard Grinke*, Christian Tetzlaff, Florentin Wörgötter and Poramate Manoonpong*

The effect of sung speech on socio-communicative responsiveness in children with autism spectrum disordersArkoprovo Paul, Megha Sharda, Soumini Menon, Iti Arora, Nayantara Kansal, Kavita Arora and Nandini C. Singh*

OFF bipolar cells in macaque retina: type-specific connectivity in the outer and inner synaptic layersYoshihiko Tsukamoto* and Naoko Omi

Related Content

Post related info

November 08, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Neuroscience

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content