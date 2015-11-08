Most viewed Neuroscience articles in October 2015

- Science News
An algorithm to predict the connectome of neural microcircuitsMichael W. Reimann, James G. King, Eilif B. Muller, Srikanth Ramaswamy and Henry Markram*
Marmosets treated with oxytocin are more socially attractive to their long-term mateJon Cavanaugh*, Michelle C. Huffman, April M. Harnisch and Jeffrey A. French
Being asked to tell an unpleasant truth about another person activates anterior insula and medial prefrontal cortexMelissa M. Littlefield*, Martin J. Dietz, Des Fitzgerald, Kasper J. Knudsen and James Tonks
Dynamics of place, boundary and object encoding in rat anterior claustrumMaciej M. Jankowski and Shane M. O‘Mara*
Sleep deprivation alters choice strategy without altering uncertainty or loss aversion preferencesO’Dhaniel A. Mullette-Gillman*, Yoanna A. Kurnianingsih and Jean C. J. Liu
Cognitive and neural plasticity in older adults’ prospective memory following training with the Virtual Week computer gameNathan S. Rose*, Peter G. Rendell, Alexandra Hering, Matthias Kliegel, Gavin M. Bidelman and Fergus I. M. Craik
Dynamic expression of long noncoding RNAs and repeat elements in synaptic plasticityJesper L. V. Maag, Debabrata Panja, Ida Sporild, Sudarshan Patil, Dominik C. Kaczorowski, Clive R. Bramham, Marcel E. Dinger* and Karin Wibrand*
Synaptic plasticity in a recurrent neural network for versatile and adaptive behaviors of a walking robotEduard Grinke*, Christian Tetzlaff, Florentin Wörgötter and Poramate Manoonpong*
The effect of sung speech on socio-communicative responsiveness in children with autism spectrum disordersArkoprovo Paul, Megha Sharda, Soumini Menon, Iti Arora, Nayantara Kansal, Kavita Arora and Nandini C. Singh*
OFF bipolar cells in macaque retina: type-specific connectivity in the outer and inner synaptic layersYoshihiko Tsukamoto* and Naoko Omi