Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in September 2015

Spatial and temporal dynamics of virus occurrence in two freshwater lakes captured through metagenomic analysisMohammad Mohiuddin and Herb E. Schellhorn*

Carbon assimilation and accumulation of cyanophycin during the development of dormant cells (akinetes) in the cyanobacterium Aphanizomenon ovalisporumAssaf Sukenik*, Iris Maldener, Thomas Delhaye, Yehudit Viner-Motzini, Dotan Sela and Myriam Bormans

Diverse and abundant multi-drug resistant E. coli in Matang mangrove estuaries, MalaysiaAziz Ghaderpour, Wing Sze Ho, Li-Lee Chew, Chui Wei Bong, Ving Ching Chong, Kwai-Lin Thong and Lay Ching Chai*

Ranking of persister genes in the same Escherichia coli genetic background demonstrates varying importance of individual persister genes in tolerance to different antibioticsNan Wu, Lei He, Peng Cui, Wenjie Wang, Youhua Yuan, Shuang Liu, Tao Xu, Shanshan Zhang, Jing Wu, Wenhong Zhang* and Ying Zhang*

Hydrological pulse regulating the bacterial heterotrophic metabolism between Amazonian mainstems and floodplain lakesLuciana O. Vidal*, Gwenäel Abril, Luis F. Artigas, Michaela L. Melo, Marcelo C. Bernardes, Lúcia M. Lobão, Mariana C. Reis, Patricia Moreira-Turcq, Marc Benedetti, Valdemar L. Tornisielo and Fabio Roland

Relations of microbiome characteristics to edaphic properties of tropical soils from TrinidadVidya De Gannes, Gaius Eudoxie, Isaac Bekele and William J. Hickey*

Identification of natural inhibitors of Entamoeba histolytica cysteine synthase from microbial secondary metabolitesMihoko Mori, Ghulam Jeelani, Yui Masuda, Kazunari Sakai, Kumiko Tsukui, Danang Waluyo, Tarwadi, Yoshio Watanabe, Kenichi Nonaka, Atsuko Matsumoto, Satoshi Ōmura, Tomoyoshi Nozaki* and Kazuro Shiomi*

Halo(natrono)archaea isolated from hypersaline lakes utilize cellulose and chitin as growth substratesDimitry Y. Sorokin*, Stepan V. Toshchakov, Tatyana V. Kolganova and Ilya V. Kublanov

Extensive in silico analysis of Mimivirus coded Rab GTPase homolog suggests a possible role in virion membrane biogenesisAmrutraj Zade, Malavi Sengupta and Kiran Kondabagil*

A comparative study of infrared and microwave heating for microbial decontamination of paprika powderLovisa Eliasson*, Sven Isaksson, Maria Lövenklev and Lilia Ahrné

Related Content

Post related info

October 03, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Microbiology

Most viewed (historic)

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content