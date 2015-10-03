- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Microbiology articles in September 2015
Spatial and temporal dynamics of virus occurrence in two freshwater lakes captured through metagenomic analysisMohammad Mohiuddin and Herb E. Schellhorn*
Carbon assimilation and accumulation of cyanophycin during the development of dormant cells (akinetes) in the cyanobacterium Aphanizomenon ovalisporumAssaf Sukenik*, Iris Maldener, Thomas Delhaye, Yehudit Viner-Motzini, Dotan Sela and Myriam Bormans
Diverse and abundant multi-drug resistant E. coli in Matang mangrove estuaries, MalaysiaAziz Ghaderpour, Wing Sze Ho, Li-Lee Chew, Chui Wei Bong, Ving Ching Chong, Kwai-Lin Thong and Lay Ching Chai*
Ranking of persister genes in the same Escherichia coli genetic background demonstrates varying importance of individual persister genes in tolerance to different antibioticsNan Wu, Lei He, Peng Cui, Wenjie Wang, Youhua Yuan, Shuang Liu, Tao Xu, Shanshan Zhang, Jing Wu, Wenhong Zhang* and Ying Zhang*
Hydrological pulse regulating the bacterial heterotrophic metabolism between Amazonian mainstems and floodplain lakesLuciana O. Vidal*, Gwenäel Abril, Luis F. Artigas, Michaela L. Melo, Marcelo C. Bernardes, Lúcia M. Lobão, Mariana C. Reis, Patricia Moreira-Turcq, Marc Benedetti, Valdemar L. Tornisielo and Fabio Roland
Relations of microbiome characteristics to edaphic properties of tropical soils from TrinidadVidya De Gannes, Gaius Eudoxie, Isaac Bekele and William J. Hickey*
Identification of natural inhibitors of Entamoeba histolytica cysteine synthase from microbial secondary metabolitesMihoko Mori, Ghulam Jeelani, Yui Masuda, Kazunari Sakai, Kumiko Tsukui, Danang Waluyo, Tarwadi, Yoshio Watanabe, Kenichi Nonaka, Atsuko Matsumoto, Satoshi Ōmura, Tomoyoshi Nozaki* and Kazuro Shiomi*
Halo(natrono)archaea isolated from hypersaline lakes utilize cellulose and chitin as growth substratesDimitry Y. Sorokin*, Stepan V. Toshchakov, Tatyana V. Kolganova and Ilya V. Kublanov
Extensive in silico analysis of Mimivirus coded Rab GTPase homolog suggests a possible role in virion membrane biogenesisAmrutraj Zade, Malavi Sengupta and Kiran Kondabagil*
A comparative study of infrared and microwave heating for microbial decontamination of paprika powderLovisa Eliasson*, Sven Isaksson, Maria Lövenklev and Lilia Ahrné