Join us in Chicago at the Neuroscience 2015 Conference

Going to #SfN15 in Chicago, United-States? Meet Frontiers at Neuroscience 2015 this October 17 – 21!

Come chat with us about Open Access publishing, interactive peer-review, becoming an editor, or about hosting your very own Research Topic!

![](https://i0.wp.com/blog.frontiersin.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/ex-rt-neuro.png#metadata={"contentType":"componentImageLink","href":"http://journal.frontiersin.org/researchtopic/2634/neuroinflammation-and-behaviour","id":"2093","ariaLabel":"ex RT neuro"})A Research Topic allows you to spotlight your area of research by editing a collection of cutting-edge peer-reviewed articles. For example, take a look at this very successful Research Topic in Frontiers in Neuroscience: Neuroinflammation and behaviour has had over 48’000 views and is available as a freely downloadable e-book!

You can learn more about Research Topics in this brochure.

We are looking forward to seeing you at #SfN15!

October 07, 2015

Neuroscience

Neuroscience

Related Content