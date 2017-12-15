Frontiers | Science News

Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Neuroscience Journal series

Frontiers in Neuroscience - 2017 highlights

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series — the #1 most-cited in Neuroscience — continued to grow in 2017.

The 14 journals in the series welcomed 1,389 new editors this year, growing the pool of invaluable specialists central to the journals’ peer-review process.

2017 figures* for the series include:

  • 3,350+ published articles from 17,400+ authors

  • Nearly 20.5 million new article views

  • More than 3.6 million new article downloads

  • 12,560 editors

Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors, and here’s to further success in 2018!

Top research in 2017

Browse some of the top 2017 articles from different neuroscience journals and specialties — including exciting new discoveries and insights on the link between neural network structure and function, cognition in elderly people, the involvement of glial cells in psychiatric disorders, and more.

Hottest Research Topics

The winner of the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, while another of the ten Research Topic finalists was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience:

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November

Related Content

Post related info

December 15, 2017

ED

Emma Duncan

Post categories

Featured news

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience

Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

Frontiers in Neuroanatomy

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience

Journal news

Neuroscience

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content