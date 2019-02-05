Frontiers | Science News

Call for articles: research on theater neuroscience & psychology

A new article collection in Frontiers in Psychology and Frontiers in Human Neuroscience provides the first platform in peer-reviewed journals for contemporary empirical research in and on theater practices.

James Long and Marcus Youssef in Winners and Losers, 2015. Photo by Simon Hayter.

A new special issue provides the first platform in a peer-reviewed psychology journal for contemporary empirical research in and on theater practices.

The potential of theater to initiate perceptual, cognitive and social shifts has long been recognized. However, it is only recently that researchers started to measure and evaluate changes scientifically while also investigating the underlying neuronal and cognitive processes. A newly launched Frontiers Research Topic, Performance in Theatre and Everyday Life, will bring together such empirical research on the neuroscience and psychology of theater from a broad range of disciplines.

See Research Topic overview

“Theatre contains a complexity that forges the way we do empirical research and deepens our understanding of social interaction. In addition, as social online tools change the engagement with our personal representation in everyday life, the field is about to undergo rapid transformation,” explain the editors of the article collection, Corinne Jola from Abertay University, UK, and Pil Hansen from the School of Creative and Performing Arts at Canada’s University of Calgary.

By bringing together publications across the multidisciplinary field of theatrical and performative activities, Performance in Theatre and Everyday Life will build a basis for future research that will further advance our understanding of the human brain, body, behavior and environment. Similar to the effects of the surge in research on dance, empirical studies in theater could also push for methodological advancements through the need of ecological validity. 

Questions span a wide spectrum, such as: What characterizes the emotional fascination of watching a puppetry show? What is the impact of role-playing in the development of empathy? Which cognitive processes does an actor engage in? Which perceptual factors entice theater audiences’ into a different world?

Frontiers Research Topics are highly visible, peer-reviewed special issues. Led by the world’s leading researchers, these multidisciplinary article collections stimulate and harness collaborative knowledge and accelerate science.

Performance in Theatre and Everyday Life has already gained much attention, as researchers are ready to engage in challenging studies of complex, multi-layered, practice-based activities in theater and everyday performance.

Performance in Theatre and Everyday Life is open for submissions! Abstracts and manuscripts can be submitted via the Performance Science section of Frontiers in Psychology as well as via Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

Submit your abstract to Frontiers in Psychology Submit your abstract to Frontiers in Human Neuroscience Submit your manuscript to Frontiers in Psychology Submit your manuscript to Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

More about Research Topics

Related Content

Post related info

February 05, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Psychology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content