Geochemistry section launches in Frontiers in Earth Science

We are very pleased to announce the launch of Frontiers in Earth Science latest specialty section, Geochemistry, led by Chief Editors Prof.Craig Lundstrom (University of Illinois) and Prof. Martyn Tranter (University of Bristol). This specialty section encompasses both high- and low-temperature aspects of the discipline, with an Associate Editorial Board currently composed of the following researchers (more to follow soon):

Mission Statement: Modern geochemistry often focuses on determining how elements are distributed between different reservoirs that make up the Earth, the Solar System or beyond. However, its ultimate goal is identification and in-depth understanding of the mechanisms by which these chemical reservoirs form and evolve, thus improving our understanding of how the Earth works as a geochemical system. Indeed, the flux of chemical species between these reservoirs – both in the past and at present, as well as in the future – provides an important constraint for modeling the past and predicting the future.

As Prof. Tranter states: “Geochemistry is a fundamental means of understanding the operation, maintenance and evolution of ecosystems on earth, and very likely other habitats in our galaxy. Geochemistry has the potential to fascinate all atmospheric, earth, marine and environmental scientists because of the spectrum of spatial and temporal scales that are studied. The subject encompasses chemical differentiation over length scales from atomic to pan-galaxy, and reactions that last from nano-seconds to billions of years. The range of systems studied can have widely different physic-chemical conditions, which impacts on the types of reactions that are both possible and which actually occur. The beauty of geochemistry to me is how systems evolve over time and space, what drives that evolution and over what timescales. It strikes me that geochemists have to think in at least four dimensions most of the time.”

