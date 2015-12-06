Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Physiology articles in November 2015

Salivary Hormones Response to Preparation and Pre-Competitive Training of World-class Level AthletesGaël Guilhem*, Christine Hanon, Nicolas Gendreau, Dominique Bonneau, Arnaud Guével and Mounir Chennaoui

Neck-Cooling Improves Repeated Sprint Performance in the HeatCaroline Sunderland*, Ryan Stevens, Bethan Everson and Christopher J. Tyler

Non-Linear Leak Currents Affect Mammalian Neuron PhysiologyShiwei Huang*, Sungho Hong and Erik De Schutter

Simulated Firefighting Task Performance and Physiology Under Very Hot ConditionsBrianna Larsen*, Rod Snow, Michael Williams-Bell and Brad Aisbett

Lipid Storage Changes in Human Skeletal Muscle During DetrainingRong Zhu, Caiyun Wen, Jiance Li, M. Brennan Harris, Yung-Yang Liu and Chia-Hua Kuo*

An Antennal Carboxylesterase from Drosophila melanogaster, Esterase 6, Is a Candidate Odorant-Degrading Enzyme Toward Food OdorantsThomas Chertemps, Faisal Younus, Claudia Steiner, Nicolas Durand, Chris W. Coppin, Gunjan Pandey, John G. Oakeshott and Martine Maïbèche*

Performance Changes and Relationship Between Vertical Jump Measures and Actual sprint Performance in Elite Sprinters with Visual Impairment Throughout a Parapan American Games Training SeasonIrineu Loturco*, Ciro Winckler, Ronaldo Kobal, Cesar C. Cal Abad, Katia Kitamura, Amaury W. Veríssimo, Lucas A. Pereira and Fábio Y. Nakamura

Thermal and Cardiovascular Strain Mitigate the Potential Benefit of Carbohydrate Mouth Rinse During Self-Paced Exercise in the HeatMatthew N. Cramer, Martin W. Thompson and Julien D. Périard*

Negative Response of Photosynthesis to Natural and Projected High Seawater Temperatures Estimated by Pulse Amplitude Modulation Fluorometry in a Temperate CoralErik Caroselli, Giuseppe Falini, Stefano Goffredo*, Zvy Dubinsky and Oren Levy

Protective Effects of Intermittent Hypoxia on Brain and Memory in a Mouse Model of Apnea of PrematurityMyriam Bouslama, Homa Adla-Biassette, Nelina Ramanantsoa, Thomas Bourgeois, Bieke Bollen, Olivier Brissaud, Boris Matrot, Pierre Gressens and Jorge Gallego*

