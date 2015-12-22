100 articles from 2015 in the spotlight

The new year is fast approaching, so let’s take a step back and look how far we’ve come. In 2015, we published over 12,500 articles. Among all this wonderful, important and exciting science, which articles were the most viewed and downloaded within 1 month after they were published? Find them below!

In the first place, with over 150K views and downloads in the first month, Lilienfeld et al. Fifty psychological and psychiatric terms to avoid: a list of inaccurate, misleading, misused, ambiguous, and logically confused words and phrases. Frontiers in Psychology

Find the whole list below!