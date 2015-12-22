100 articles from 2015 in the spotlight

- Science News
The new year is fast approaching, so let’s take a step back and look how far we’ve come. In 2015, we published over 12,500 articles. Among all this wonderful, important and exciting science, which articles were the most viewed and downloaded within 1 month after they were published? Find them below!
In the first place, with over 150K views and downloads in the first month, Lilienfeld et al. Fifty psychological and psychiatric terms to avoid: a list of inaccurate, misleading, misused, ambiguous, and logically confused words and phrases. Frontiers in Psychology
Find the whole list below!
Lilienfeld SO, Sauvigné KC, Lynn SJ, Cautin RL, Latzman RD and Waldman ID (2015) Fifty psychological and psychiatric terms to avoid: a list of inaccurate, misleading, misused, ambiguous, and logically confused words and phrases. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1100. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01100 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Range F and Virányi Z (2015) Tracking the evolutionary origins of dog-human cooperation: the “Canine Cooperation Hypothesis”. Frontiers in Psychology 5:1582. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2014.01582 [FOCUSED REVIEW ARTICLE]
Krameddine YI and Silverstone PH (2015) How to improve interactions between police and the mentally ill. Frontiers in Psychiatry 5:186. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2014.00186 [FOCUSED REVIEW ARTICLE]
Herff C, Heger D, de Pesters A, Telaar D, Brunner P, Schalk G and Schultz T (2015) Brain-to-text: decoding spoken phrases from phone representations in the brain. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:217. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00217 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
De la Fuente IM (2015) Elements of the cellular metabolic structure. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences 2:16. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2015.00016 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Umeda S, Harrison NA, Gray MA, Mathias CJ and Critchley HD (2015) Structural brain abnormalities in postural tachycardia syndrome: a VBM-DARTEL study. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:34. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00034 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Morton RW, McGlory C and Phillips SM (2015) Nutritional interventions to augment resistance training-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy. Frontiers in Physiology 6:245. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2015.00245 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Luders E, Cherbuin N and Kurth F (2015) Forever Young(er): potential age-defying effects of long-term meditation on gray matter atrophy. Frontiers in Psychology 5:1551. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2014.01551 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
(tie with Luders et al, above) Payne P, Levine PA and Crane-Godreau MA (2015) Somatic experiencing: using interoception and proprioception as core elements of trauma therapy. Frontiers in Psychology 6:93. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00093 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Savalei V and Dunn E (2015) Is the call to abandon p-values the red herring of the replicability crisis? Frontiers in Psychology 6:245. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00245 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Chabout J, Sarkar A, Dunson DB and Jarvis ED (2015) Male mice song syntax depends on social contexts and influences female preferences. Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience 9:76. doi: 10.3389/fnbeh.2015.00076 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Herzog W, Powers K, Johnston K and Duvall M (2015) A new paradigm for muscle contraction. Frontiers in Physiology 6:174. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2015.00174 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Pegoraro M, Picot E, Hansen CN, Kyriacou CP, Rosato E and Tauber E (2015) Gene expression associated with early and late chronotypes in Drosophila melanogaster. Frontiers in Neurology 6:100. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2015.00100 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Sellaro R, Van Dijk WW, Paccani CR, Hommel B and Colzato LS (2015) A question of scent: lavender aroma promotes interpersonal trust. Frontiers in Psychology 5:1486. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2014.01486 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Steinhubl SR, Wineinger NE, Patel S, Boeldt DL, Mackellar G, Porter V, Redmond JT, Muse ED, Nicholson L, Chopra D and Topol EJ (2015) Cardiovascular and nervous system changes during meditation. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:145. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00145 [CLINICAL TRIAL ARTICLE]
Elia A and Conversa G (2015) A decision support system (GesCoN) for managing fertigation in open field vegetable crops. Part I—methodological approach and description of the software. Frontiers in Plant Science 6:319. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2015.00319 [METHODS ARTICLE]
Arata Y, Takagi H, Sako Y and Sawa H (2015) Power law relationship between cell cycle duration and cell volume in the early embryonic development of Caenorhabditis elegans. Frontiers in Physiology 5:529. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2014.00529 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Reimann MW, King JG, Muller EB, Ramaswamy S and Markram H (2015) An algorithm to predict the connectome of neural microcircuits. Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience 9:120. doi: 10.3389/fncom.2015.00120 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Mehr SA (2015) Miscommunication of science: music cognition research in the popular press. Frontiers in Psychology 6:988. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00988 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Kaplan F (2015) A map for big data research in digital humanities. Frontiers in Digital Humanities 2:1. doi: 10.3389/fdigh.2015.00001 [FIELD GRAND CHALLENGE ARTICLE]
Egermann H, Fernando N, Chuen L and McAdams S (2015) Music induces universal emotion-related psychophysiological responses: comparing Canadian listeners to Congolese Pygmies. Frontiers in Psychology 5:1341. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2014.01341 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
House CH, Pellegrini M and Fitz-Gibbon ST (2015) Genome-wide gene order distances support clustering the gram-positive bacteria. Frontiers in Microbiology 5:785. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2014.00785 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Earp BD and Trafimow D (2015) Replication, falsification, and the crisis of confidence in social psychology. Frontiers in Psychology 6:621. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00621 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Countryman SM, Stumpe MC, Crow SP, Adler FR, Greene MJ, Vonshak M and Gordon DM (2015) Collective search by ants in microgravity. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 3:25. doi: 100.3389/fevo.2015.00025 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Joye Y and Bolderdijk JW (2015) An exploratory study into the effects of extraordinary nature on emotions, mood, and prosociality. Frontiers in Psychology 5:1577. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2014.01577 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Campagnoli RR, Krutman L, Vargas CD, Lobo I, Oliveira JM, Oliveira L, Pereira MG, David IA and Volchan E (2015) Preparing to caress: a neural signature of social bonding. Frontiers in Psychology 6:16. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00016 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Di Minin E, Tenkanen H and Toivonen T (2015) Prospects and challenges for social media data in conservation science. Frontiers in Environmental Science 3:63. doi: 10.3389/fenvs.2015.00063 [PERSPECTIVE ARTICLE]
Santoro E, Castelnuovo G, Zoppis I, Mauri G and Sicurello F (2015) Social media and mobile applications in chronic disease prevention and management. Frontiers in Psychology 6:567. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00567 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Craig DM, Ashcroft SP, Belew MY, Stocks B, Currell K, Baar K and Philp A (2015) Utilizing small nutrient compounds as enhancers of exercise-induced mitochondrial biogenesis. Frontiers in Physiology 6:296. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2015.00296 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Christian N, Whitaker BK and Clay K (2015) Microbiomes: unifying animal and plant systems through the lens of community ecology theory. Frontiers in Microbiology 6:869. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2015.00869 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Miller DI and Wai J (2015) The bachelor’s to Ph.D. STEM pipeline no longer leaks more women than men: a 30-year analysis. Frontiers in Psychology 6:37. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00037 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Hupé J-M (2015) Statistical inferences under the Null hypothesis: common mistakes and pitfalls in neuroimaging studies. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:18. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00018 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Spiers HJ and Gilbert SJ (2015) Solving the detour problem in navigation: a model of prefrontal and hippocampal interactions. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:125. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00125 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Risuenho BBO, Miquilini L, Lacerda EMCB, Silveira LCL and Souza GS (2015) Cortical responses elicited by luminance and compound stimuli modulated by pseudo-random sequences: comparison between normal trichromats and congenital red-green color blinds. Frontiers in Psychology 6:53. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00053 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Moi WY and Shanks DR (2015) Can lies be detected unconsciously? Frontiers in Psychology 6:1221. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01221 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Wibral M, Lizier JT and Priesemann V (2015) Bits from brains for biologically inspired computing. Frontiers in Robotics and AI 2:5. doi: 10.3389/frobt.2015.00005 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Voss JD, Leon JC, Dhurandhar NV and Robb FT (2015) Pawnobiome: manipulation of the hologenome within one host generation and beyond. Frontiers in Microbiology 6:697. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2015.00697 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Moreau D (2015) When seeing is learning: dynamic and interactive visualizations to teach statistical concepts. Frontiers in Psychology 6:342. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00342 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Rattray B, Argus C, Martin K, Northey J and Driller M (2015) Is it time to turn our attention toward central mechanisms for post-exertional recovery strategies and performance? Frontiers in Physiology 6:79. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2015.00079 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Chen M-Y, Jimura K, White CN, Maddox WT and Poldrack RA (2015) Multiple brain networks contribute to the acquisition of bias in perceptual decision-making. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:63. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00063 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Poon M and Schutz M (2015) Cueing musical emotions: an empirical analysis of 24-piece sets by Bach and Chopin documents parallels with emotional speech. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1419. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01419 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Earp BD (2015) Do the benefits of male circumcision outweigh the risks? A critique of the proposed CDC guidelines. Frontiers in Pediatrics 3:18. doi: 10.3389/fped.2015.00018 [PERSPECTIVE ARTICLE]
Woodall LC, Robinson LF, Rogers AD, Narayanaswamy BE and Paterson GLJ (2015) Deep-sea litter: a comparison of seamounts, banks and a ridge in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans reveals both environmental and anthropogenic factors impact accumulation and composition. Frontiers in Marine Science 2:3. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2015.00003 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Nishimura Y, Sasagawa S, Ariyoshi M, Ichikawa S, Shimada Y, Kawaguchi K, Kawase R, Yamamoto R, Uehara T, Yanai T, Takata R and Tanaka T (2015) Systems pharmacology of adiposity reveals inhibition of EP300 as a common therapeutic mechanism of caloric restriction and resveratrol for obesity. Frontiers in Pharmacology 6:199. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2015.00199 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Mersha TB (2015) Mapping asthma-associated variants in admixed populations. Frontiers in Genetics 6:292. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2015.00292 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
McCarthy-Jones S and Longden E (2015) Auditory verbal hallucinations in schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder: common phenomenology, common cause, common interventions?Frontiers in Psychology 6:1071. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01071 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Lynne Honey P (2015) Why I teach the controversy: using creationism to teach critical thinking. Frontiers in Psychology 6:793. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00793 [PERSPECTIVE ARTICLE]
Carrick FR, McLellan K, Brock JB, Randall C and Oggero E (2015) Evaluation of the effectiveness of a novel brain and vestibular rehabilitation treatment modality in PTSD patients who have suffered combat-related traumatic brain injuries. Frontiers in Public Health 3:15. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2015.00015 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Winkler N, Ruf-Leuschner M, Ertl V, Pfeiffer A, Schalinski I, Ovuga E, Neuner F and Elbert T (2015) From war to classroom: PTSD and depression in formerly abducted youth in Uganda. Frontiers in Psychiatry 6:2. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2015.00002 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Wang J, Moore NE, Deng Y-M, Eccles DA and Hall RJ (2015) MinION nanopore sequencing of an influenza genome. Frontiers in Microbiology 6:766. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2015.00766 [TECHNOLOGY REPORT ARTICLE]
Robador A, Jungbluth SP, LaRowe DE, Bowers RM, Rappé MS, Amend JP and Cowen JP (2015) Activity and phylogenetic diversity of sulfate-reducing microorganisms in low-temperature subsurface fluids within the upper oceanic crust. Frontiers in Microbiology 5:748. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2014.00748 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Wallace BP, Zolkewitz M and James MC (2015) Fine-scale foraging ecology of leatherback turtles. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 3:15. doi: 10.3389/fevo.2015.00015 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Vincent AT and Charette SJ (2015) Who qualifies to be a bioinformatician? Frontiers in Genetics 6:164. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2015.00164 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Prop J, Aars J, Bårdsen B-J, Hanssen SA, Bech C, Bourgeon S, de Fouw J, Gabrielsen GW, Lang J, Noreen E, Oudman T, Sittler B, Stempniewicz L, Tombre I, Wolters E and Moe B (2015) Climate change and the increasing impact of polar bears on bird populations. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 3:33. doi: 10.3389/fevo.2015.00033 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Abou-Jaoudé W, Monteiro PT, Naldi A, Grandclaudon M, Soumelis V, Chaouiya C and Thieffry D (2015) Model checking to assess T-helper cell plasticity. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology 2:86. doi: 10.3389/fbioe.2014.00086 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Strauss C, Thomas N and Hayward M (2015) Can we respond mindfully to distressing voices? A systematic review of evidence for engagement, acceptability, effectiveness and mechanisms of change for mindfulness-based interventions for people distressed by hearing voices. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1154. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01154 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Favre MR, La Mendola D, Meystre J, Christodoulou D, Cochrane MJ, Markram H and Markram K (2015) Predictable enriched environment prevents development of hyper-emotionality in the VPA rat model of autism. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:127. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00127 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Acquarone M, de Melo TM, Meireles F, Brito-Moreira J, Oliveira G, Ferreira ST, Castro NG, Tovar-Moll F, Houzel J-C and Rehen SK (2015) Mitomycin-treated undifferentiated embryonic stem cells as a safe and effective therapeutic strategy in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease. Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience 9:97. doi: 10.3389/fncel.2015.00097 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Deldicque L and Francaux M (2015) Recommendations for healthy nutrition in female endurance runners: an update. Frontiers in Nutrition 2:17. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2015.00017 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Dąbrowska E (2015) What exactly is Universal Grammar, and has anyone seen it? Frontiers in Psychology 6:852. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00852 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Follesa P, Floris G, Asuni GP, Ibba A, Tocco MG, Zicca L, Mercante B, Deriu F and Gorini G (2015) Chronic intermittent ethanol regulates hippocampal GABA(A) receptor delta subunit gene expression. Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience 9:445. doi: 10.3389/fncel.2015.00445 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Sharman L and Dingle GA (2015) Extreme metal music and anger processing. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:272. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00272 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Townsley BT, Covington MF, Ichihashi Y, Zumstein K and Sinha NR (2015) BrAD-seq: Breath Adapter Directional sequencing: a streamlined, ultra-simple and fast library preparation protocol for strand specific mRNA library construction. Frontiers in Plant Science 6:366. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2015.00366 [METHODS ARTICLE]
Farb N, Daubenmier J, Price CJ, Gard T, Kerr C, Dunn BD, Klein AC, Paulus MP and Mehling WE (2015) Interoception, contemplative practice, and health. Frontiers in Psychology 6:763. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00763 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Allison DB, Bassaganya-Riera J, Burlingame B, Brown AW, le Coutre J, Dickson SL, van Eden W, Garssen J, Hontecillas R, Khoo CSH, Knorr D, Kussmann M, Magistretti PJ, Mehta T, Meule A, Rychlik M and Vögele C (2015) Goals in nutrition science 2015–2020. Frontiers in Nutrition 2:26. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2015.00026 [FIELD GRAND CHALLENGE ARTICLE]
Yang J, Shmuelof L, Xiao L, Krakauer JW and Caffo B (2015) On tests of activation map dimensionality for fMRI-based studies of learning. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:85. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00085 [METHODS ARTICLE]
Le Mercier I, Lines JL and Noelle RJ (2015) Beyond CTLA-4 and PD-1, the generation Z of negative checkpoint regulators. Frontiers in Immunology 6:418. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2015.00418 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Ceci SJ and Williams WM (2015) Women have substantial advantage in STEM faculty hiring, except when competing against more-accomplished men. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1532. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01532 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Thompson AL, Monteagudo-Mera A, Cadenas MB, Lampl ML and Azcarate-Peril MA (2015) Milk- and solid-feeding practices and daycare attendance are associated with differences in bacterial diversity, predominant communities, and metabolic and immune function of the infant gut microbiome. Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology 5:3. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2015.00003 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
van Leeuwen C (2015) What makes you think you are conscious? An agnosticist manifesto. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:170. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00170 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Meekan MG, Fuiman LA, Davis R, Berger Y and Thums M (2015) Swimming strategy and body plan of the world’s largest fish: implications for foraging efficiency and thermoregulation. Frontiers in Marine Science 2:64. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2015.00064 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Rault J-L (2015) Pets in the digital age: live, robot, or virtual? Frontiers in Veterinary Science 2:11. doi: 10.3389/fvets.2015.00011 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Bulterijs S, Hull RS, Björk VCE and Roy AG (2015) It is time to classify biological aging as a disease. Frontiers in Genetics 6:205. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2015.00205 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Richardson JE, Whitlock BA, Meerow AW and Madriñán S (2015) The age of chocolate: a diversification history of Theobroma and Malvaceae. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 3:120. doi: 10.3389/fevo.2015.00120 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Goda K, Kiyota T, Pokhrel RM, Chiaro G, Katagiri T, Sharma K and Wilkinson S (2015) The 2015 Gorkha Nepal earthquake: insights from earthquake damage survey. Frontiers in Built Environment 1:8. doi: 10.3389/fbuil.2015.00008 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Stöggl TL and Sperlich B (2015) The training intensity distribution among well-trained and elite endurance athletes. Frontiers in Physiology 6:295. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2015.00295 [FOCUSED REVIEW ARTICLE]
Nóbrega VA and Miyagawa S (2015) The precedence of syntax in the rapid emergence of human language in evolution as defined by the integration hypothesis. Frontiers in Psychology 6:271. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00271 [PERSPECTIVE ARTICLE]
Hoeppli RE, Wu D, Cook L and Levings MK (2015) The environment of regulatory T cell biology: cytokines, metabolites, and the microbiome. Frontiers in Immunology 6:61. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2015.00061 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Carrillo JD, Forasiepi A, Jaramillo C and Sánchez-Villagra MR (2015) Neotropical mammal diversity and the Great American Biotic Interchange: spatial and temporal variation in South America’s fossil record. Frontiers in Genetics 5:451. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2014.00451 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Stringell TB, Clerveaux WV, Godley BJ, Phillips Q, Ranger S, Richardson PB, Sanghera A and Broderick AC (2015) Fisher choice may increase prevalence of green turtle fibropapillomatosis disease. Frontiers in Marine Science 2:57. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2015.00057 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Torres EB and Lande B (2015) Objective and personalized longitudinal assessment of a pregnant patient with post severe brain trauma. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:128. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00128 [METHODS ARTICLE]
Kuo M (2015) How might contact with nature promote human health? Promising mechanisms and a possible central pathway. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1093. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01093 [MINI REVIEW ARTICLE]
Clark D, Schumann F and Mostofsky SH (2015) Mindful movement and skilled attention. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:297. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00297 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Everett JAC and Earp BD (2015) A tragedy of the (academic) commons: interpreting the replication crisis in psychology as a social dilemma for early-career researchers. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1152. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01152 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Aransay A, Rodríguez-López C, García-Amado M, Clascá F and Prensa L (2015) Long-range projection neurons of the mouse ventral tegmental area: a single-cell axon tracing analysis. Frontiers in Neuroanatomy 9:59. doi: 10.3389/fnana.2015.00059 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Nix S, Perez-Felkner L and Thomas K (2015) Perceived mathematical ability under challenge: a longitudinal perspective on sex segregation among STEM degree fields. Frontiers in Psychology 6:530. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00530 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Basu AP, Pearse J, Kelly S, Wisher V and Kisler J (2015) Early intervention to improve hand function in hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Frontiers in Neurology 5:281. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2014.00281 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Ramaswamy S, Courcol J-D, Abdellah M, Adaszewski SR, Antille N, Arsever S, Atenekeng G, Bilgili A, Brukau Y, Chalimourda A, Chindemi G, Delalondre F, Dumusc R, Eilemann S, Gevaert ME, Gleeson P, Graham JW, Hernando JB, Kanari L, Katkov Y, Keller D, King JG, Ranjan R, Reimann MW, Rössert C, Shi Y, Shillcock JC, Telefont M, Van Geit W, Villafranca Diaz J, Walker R, Wang Y, Zaninetta SM, DeFelipe J, Hill SL, Muller J, Segev I, Schürmann F, Muller EB and Markram H (2015) The neocortical microcircuit collaboration portal: a resource for rat somatosensory cortex. Frontiers in Neural Circuits 9:44. doi: 10.3389/fncir.2015.00044 [DATA REPORT ARTICLE]
Quintana DS (2015) From pre-registration to publication: a non-technical primer for conducting a meta-analysis to synthesize correlational data. Frontiers in Psychology 6:1549. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01549 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Verrel J, Almagor E, Schumann F, Lindenberger U and Kühn S (2015) Changes in neural resting state activity in primary and higher-order motor areas induced by a short sensorimotor intervention based on the Feldenkrais method. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:232. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00232 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Hind EJ, Alexander SM, Green SJ, Kritzer JP, Sweet MJ, Johnson AE, Amargós FP, Smith NS and Peterson AM (2015) Fostering effective international collaboration for marine science in small island states. Frontiers in Marine Science 2:86. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2015.00086 [OPINION ARTICLE]
Palazzo AF and Lee ES (2015) Non-coding RNA: what is functional and what is junk? Frontiers in Genetics 6:2. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2015.00002 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Kiverstein J and Miller M (2015) The embodied brain: towards a radical embodied cognitive neuroscience. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience 9:237. doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2015.00237 [HYPOTHESIS & THEORY ARTICLE]
Santiago-Rodriguez TM, Ly M, Bonilla N and Pride DT (2015) The human urine virome in association with urinary tract infections. Frontiers in Microbiology 6:14. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2015.00014 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Sakellaridi S, Christova P, Christopoulos VN, Vialard A, Peponis J and Georgopoulos AP (2015) Cognitive mechanisms underlying instructed choice exploration of small city maps. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9:60. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2015.00060 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Stegen JC, Lin X, Fredrickson JK and Konopka AE (2015) Estimating and mapping ecological processes influencing microbial community assembly. Frontiers in Microbiology 6:370. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2015.00370 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Arsiwalla X, Zucca R, Betella A, Martinez E, Dalmazzo D, Omedas P, Deco G and Verschure PFMJ (2015) Network dynamics with BrainX3: a large-scale simulation of the human brain network with real-time interaction. Frontiers in Neuroinformatics 9:02. doi: 10.3389/fninf.2015.00002 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Wichard T (2015) Exploring bacteria-induced growth and morphogenesis in the green macroalga order Ulvales (Chlorophyta). Frontiers in Plant Science 6:86. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2015.00086 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]
Topalidou M, Leblois A, Boraud T and Rougier NP (2015) A long journey into reproducible computational neuroscience. Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience 9:30. doi: 10.3389/fncom.2015.00030 [GENERAL COMMENTARY ARTICLE]
Hoermann R, Midgley JEM, Larisch R and Dietrich JW (2015) Homeostatic control of the thyroid–pituitary axis: perspectives for diagnosis and treatment. Frontiers in Endocrinology 6:177. doi: 10.3389/fendo.2015.00177 [REVIEW ARTICLE]
Christou AI, Wallis Y, Bair H, Crawford H, Frisson S, Zeegers MP and McCleery JP (2015) BDNF Val66Met and 5-HTTLPR genotype are each associated with visual scanning patterns of faces in young children. Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience 9:175. doi: 10.3389/fnbeh.2015.00175 [ORIGINAL RESEARCH ARTICLE]