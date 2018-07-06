Journal impact: Frontiers in Psychology

Frontiers in Psychology is the world’s most-cited journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Psychology is world's most-cited Multidisciplinary Psychology journal and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Psychology continues to rank among the world’s top multidisciplinary psychology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s most-cited journal in the JCR category of Multidisciplinary Psychology , with 7,397 citations in 2017 to 2,092 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 3rd most-cited journal in the CiteScore category of General Psychology , with 10,347 citations in 2017 to 4,676 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 71st percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Multidisciplinary Psychology category, with an Impact Factor of 2.089 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 77th CiteScore percentile in the General Psychology category, with a CiteScore of 2.21 (Figure 2)

11,200 published articles to date

63,3000 citations to date

54 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 5,100 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 118,000 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Psychology: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited journals in the JCR Multidisciplinary Psychology category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore General Psychology category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Psychology in red. A total of 135 journals are listed in the Multidisciplinary Psychology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 14 are Open Access. A total of 189 journals are listed in the General Psychology category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 37 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Psychology: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Multidisciplinary Psychology category and CiteScore General Psychology category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Psychology shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 135 journals are listed in the Multidisciplinary Psychology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 14 are Open Access. A total of 189 journals are listed in the General Psychology category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 37 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Top research in 2017

2017’s top psychology articles include the latest discoveries and insights into the effects of video games, the impacts of different education approaches and the persistence of neuromyths.

Hottest Research Topics

One of the ten Research Topic finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Psychology:

Top article picks

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Psychology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Axel Cleeremans and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.