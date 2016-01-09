Most viewed Plant Science articles in December 2015

- Science News
Supplemental Upward Lighting From Underneath to Obtain Higher Marketable Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) Leaf Fresh Weight by Retarding Senescence of Outer LeavesGeng Zhang, Shanqi Shen, Michiko Takagaki, Toyoki Kozai and Wataru Yamori*
De novo Transcriptome Assembly of a Chinese Locoweed (Oxytropis ochrocephala) Species Provides Insights Into Genes Associated with Drought, Salinity and Cold ToleranceWei He, Huihui Zhuang, Yanping Fu, Linwei Guo, Bin Guo, Lizhu Guo, Xiuhong Zhang and Yahui Wei*
Crucial Roles of Abscisic Acid Biogenesis in Virulence of Rice Blast Fungus Magnaporthe oryzaeCarla A. Spence, Venkatachalam Lakshmanan, Nicole Donofrio and Harsh P. Bais*
A Homoploid Hybrid Between Wild Vigna Species Found in a Limestone KarstYu Takahashi, Kohtaro Iseki, Kumiko Kitazawa, Chiaki Muto, Prakit Somta, Kenji Irie, Ken Naito* and Norihiko Tomooka
Polyamine and Its Metabolite H2O2 Play a Key Role in The Conversion of Embryogenic Callus into Somatic Embryos in Upland Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum L.)Wen-Han Cheng, Fan-Long Wang, Xin-Qi Cheng, Qian-Hao Zhu, Yu-Qiang Sun, Hua-Guo Zhu* and Jie Sun*
Quantitative Trait Locus Analysis of Seed Germination and Seedling Vigour in Brassica rapa Reveals QTL Hotspots and Epistatic InteractionsRam K. Basnet*, Anita Duwal, Dev N. Tiwari, Dong Xiao, Sokrat Monakhos, Johan Bucher, Richard G. F. Visser, Steven P. C. Groot, Guusje Bonnema and Chris Maliepaard*
Evaluation of Secretion Prediction Highlights Differing Approaches Needed for Oomycete and Fungal EffectorsJana Sperschneider*, Angela H. Williams, James K. Hane, Karam Singh and Jennifer M. Taylor
Involvement of the Cohesin Cofactor PDS5 (SPO76) During Meiosis and DNA Repair in Arabidopsis thalianaMónica Pradillo*, Alexander Knoll, Cecilia Oliver, Javier Varas, Eduardo Corredor, Holger Puchta and Juan Luis Santos
Chitin Nanofiber Elucidates the Elicitor Ectivity of Polymeric Chitin in PlantsMayumi Egusa, Hidenori Matsui, Takeshi Urakami, Sanami Okuda, Shinsuke Ifuku, Hirofumi Nakagami and Hironori Kaminaka*
Comprehensive Expression Profiling of Rice Tetraspanin Genes Reveals Diverse Roles During Development and Abiotic StressBalaji Mani, Manu Agarwal and Surekha Katiyar-Agarwal*