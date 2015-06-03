Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in May 2015

The two kinases, AbrC1 and AbrC2, of the atypical two-component system AbrC are needed to regulate antibiotic production and differentiation in Streptomyces coelicolorHéctor Rodríguez, Sergio Rico, Ana Yepes, Elsa Franco-Echeverría, Sergio Antoraz, Ramón I Santamaría*, and Margarita Díaz*

Transcriptomic analysis of Campylobacter jejuni NCTC 11168 in response to epinephrine and norepinephrineFuzhou Xu*, Cun Wu, Fangfang Guo, Guolin Cui, Ximin Zeng, Bing Yang, and Jun Lin

In vitro and in vivo analysis of antimicrobial agents alone and in combination against multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter baumanniiSongzhe He, Hui He, Yi Chen, Yueming Chen, Wei Wang, and Daojun Yu*

Involvement of aph(3‘)-IIa in the formation of mosaic aminoglycoside resistance genes in natural environmentsMarkus Woegerbauer*, Melanie Kuffner, Sara Domingues, and Kaare Magne Nielsen

Deciphering chemokine properties by an agent-based model of Aspergillus fumigatus infection in human alveoliJohannes Pollmächer, and Marc Thilo Figge*

Identification of metabolism pathways directly regulated by sigma54 factor in Bacillus thuringiensisQi Peng, Guannan Wang, Guiming Liu, Jie Zhang, and Fuping Song*

Development of sandwich dot-ELISA for specific detection of Ochratoxin A and its application on to contaminated cereal grains originating from IndiaM. Venkataramana*, R. Rashmi, Siva R. Uppalapati, Chandranayak*, K. Balakrishna, M. Radhika, Vijai K. Gupta*, and H. V. Batra

Potent antagonistic activity of Egyptian Lactobacillus plantarum against multiresistant and virulent food-associated pathogensLamiaa A. Al-Madboly* and Abeer K. Abdullah

Comparative study of growth responses and screening of inter-specific OTA production kinetics by A. carbonarius isolated from grapesIliada Lappa, Dimosthenis Kizis, Pantelis Natskoulis, and Efstathios Panagou*

Survey and rapid detection of Klebsiella pneumoniae in clinical samples targeting the rcsA gene in Beijing, ChinaDerong Dong, Wei Liu, Huan Li, Yufei Wang, Xinran Li, Dayang Zou, Zhan Yang, Simo Huang, Dongsheng Zhou, Liuyu Huang*, and Jing Yuan*

June 03, 2015

