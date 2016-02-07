Most viewed Immunology articles in January 2016

- Science News
Dynamic Perturbations of the T-Cell Receptor Repertoire in Chronic HIV Infection and following Antiretroviral TherapyJames M. Heather*, Katharine Best, Theres Oakes, Eleanor R. Gray, Jennifer K. Roe, Niclas Thomas, Nir Friedman, Mahdad Noursadeghi and Benny Chain
Tolerogenic IDO+ Dendritic Cells Are Induced by PD-1-Expressing Mast CellsCecilia Pessoa Rodrigues, Ana Carolina Franco Ferreira, Mariana Pereira Pinho, Cristiano Jacob de Moraes, Patrícia Cruz Bergami-Santos and Jose Alexandre Marzagao Barbuto*
Redefining Myeloid Cell Subsets in Murine SpleenYing-Ying Hey, Jonathan K. H. Tan and Helen C. O’Neill*
Unique Eomes+ NK Cell Subsets Are Present in Uterus and Decidua During Early PregnancyElisa Montaldo, Paola Vacca*, Laura Chiossone, Daniele Croxatto, Fabrizio Loiacono, Stefania Martini, Simone Ferrero, Thierry Walzer, Lorenzo Moretta* and Maria Cristina Mingari
Receptor-Interacting Protein Kinase-2 Inhibition by CYLD Impairs Antibacterial Immune Responses in MacrophagesKatharina Wex, Ursula Schmid, Sissy Just, Xu Wang, Rebecca Wurm, Michael Naumann, Dirk Schlüter* and Gopala Nishanth*
Murine Butyrophilin-Like 1 and Btnl6 Form Heteromeric Complexes in Small Intestinal Epithelial Cells and Promote Proliferation of Local T LymphocytesCristina Lebrero-Fernández, Joakim H. Bergström, Thaher Pelaseyed and Anna Bas-Forsberg*
Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis of Bone Marrow CD8+ T Cells from Different Bones Uncovers a Major Contribution of the Bone Marrow in the VertebraeSulima Geerman, Sarah Hickson, Giso Brasser, Maria Fernanda Pascutti and Martijn A. Nolte*
IL-22-Expressing Murine Lymphocytes Display Plasticity and Pathogenicity in Reporter MiceWei Shen, Julie A. Hixon, Mairi H. McLean, Wen Qing Li and Scott K. Durum*
Induction of Monocyte Chemoattractant Proteins in Macrophages via the Production of Granulocyte/Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor by Breast Cancer CellsTeizo Yoshimura*, Tomozumi Imamichi, Jonathan M. Weiss, Miwa Sato, Liangzhu Li, Akihiro Matsukawa and Ji Ming Wang
Adipose Mesenchymal Stem Cells Isolated after Manual or Water-jet-Assisted Liposuction Display Similar PropertiesClaire Bony, Mailys Cren, Sophie Domergue, Karine Toupet, Christian Jorgensen, and Danièle Noël*
The Macrophage Switch in Obesity DevelopmentAngela Castoldi, Cristiane Naffah de Souza, Niels Olsen Saraiva Câmara and Pedro M. Moraes-Vieira*