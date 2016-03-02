Most viewed Microbiology articles in February 2016

Eradication of Biofilm-like Microcolony Structures of Borrelia burgdorferi by Daunomycin and Daptomycin but not Mitomycin C in Combination with Doxycycline and CefuroximeJie Feng, Megan Weitner, Wanliang Shi, Shuo Zhang and Ying Zhang*

Viral Outbreak in Corals Associated with an In Situ Bleaching Event: Atypical Herpes-Like Viruses and a New Megavirus Infecting SymbiodiniumAdrienne M. S. Correa, Tracy D. Ainsworth, Stephanie M. Rosales, Andrew R. Thurber, Christopher R. Butler and Rebecca L. Vega Thurber*

Microbes as Engines of Ecosystem Function: When Does Community Structure Enhance Predictions of Ecosystem Processes?Emily B. Graham*, Joseph E. Knelman, Andreas Schindlbacher, Steven Siciliano, Marc Breulmann, Anthony Yannarell, J. M. Beman, Guy Abell, Laurent Philippot, James Prosser, Arnaud Foulquier, Jorge C. Yuste, Helen C. Glanville, Davey L. Jones, Roey Angel, Janne Salminen, Ryan J. Newton, Helmut Bürgmann, Lachlan J. Ingram, Ute Hamer, Henri M. P. Siljanen, Krista Peltoniemi, Karin Potthast, Lluís Bañeras, Martin Hartmann, Samiran Banerjee, Ri-Qing Yu, Geraldine Nogaro, Andreas Richter, Marianne Koranda, Sarah C. Castle, Marta Goberna, Bongkeun Song, Amitava Chatterjee, Olga C. Nunes, Ana R. Lopes, Yiping Cao, Aurore Kaisermann, Sara Hallin, Michael S. Strickland, Jordi Garcia-Pausas, Josep Barba, Hojeong Kang, Kazuo Isobe, Sokratis Papaspyrou, Roberta Pastorelli, Alessandra Lagomarsino, Eva Lindström, Nathan Basiliko and Diana R. Nemergut

**Isolation and Identification of Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria from Cucumber Rhizosphere and Their Effect on Plant Growth Promotion and Disease Suppression**Shaikhul Islam, Abdul M. Akanda, Ananya Prova, Md. T. Islam and Md. M. Hossain*

Metabolic Capabilities of Microorganisms Involved in and Associated with the Anaerobic Oxidation of MethaneGunter Wegener*, Viola Krukenberg, S. Emil Ruff, Matthias Y. Kellermann and Katrin Knittel

Improved Environmental Genomes via Integration of Metagenomic and Single-Cell AssembliesDaniel R. Mende, Frank O’Neill Aylward, John M. Eppley, Torben N. Nielsen and Edward F. DeLong*

Anaerobic Nitrogen Turnover by Sinking Diatom Aggregates at Varying Ambient Oxygen LevelsPeter Stief*, Anja Kamp, Bo Thamdrup and Ronnie N. Glud

H-NS Nucleoid Protein Controls Virulence Features of Klebsiella pneumoniae by Regulating the Expression of Type 3 Pili and the Capsule PolysaccharideMiguel A. Ares, José L. Fernández-Vázquez, Roberto Rosales-Reyes, Ma. Dolores Jarillo-Quijada, Kristine von Bargen, Javier Torres, Jorge A. González-y-Merchand, María D. Alcántar-Curiel and Miguel A De la Cruz*

A Bacterial Quorum-Sensing Precursor Induces Mortality in the Marine CoccolithophoreElizabeth L. Harvey*, Robert W. Deering, David C. Rowley, Abrahim El Gamal, Michelle Schorn, Bradley S. Moore, Matthew D. Johnson, Tracy J. Mincer and Kristen E. Whalen*

Metagenomic Insights into the Uncultured Diversity and Physiology of Microbes in Four Hypersaline Soda Lake BrinesCharlotte D. Vavourakis, Rohit Ghai, Francisco Rodriguez-Valera, Dimitry Y. Sorokin, Susannah G. Tringe, Philip Hugenholtz and Gerard Muyzer*