Most viewed Microbiology articles in November 2015

A Novel C-Terminal Domain of RecJ Is Critical for Interaction with HerA in Deinococcus radioduransKaiying Cheng, Ye Zhao*, Xuanyi Chen, Tao Li, Liangyan Wang, Hong Xu, Bing Tian* and Yuejin Hua*

Investigation of Antioxidative and Anticancer Potentials of Streptomyces sp. MUM256 Isolated from Malaysia Mangrove SoilLoh Teng-Hern Tan, Hooi-Leng Ser, Wai-Fong Yin, Kok-Gan Chan, Learn-Han Lee* and Bey-Hing Goh*

Integrated ‘Omics’, Targeted Metabolite and Single-cell Analyses of Arctic Snow Algae Functionality and AdaptabilityStefanie Lutz*, Alexandre M. Anesio, Katie Field and Liane G. Benning*

Volatile Organic Compounds from Native Potato-associated Pseudomonas as Potential Anti-oomycete AgentsMout DeVrieze, Piyush Pandey, Thomas D. Bucheli, Adithi R. Varadarajan, Christian H. Ahrens, Laure Weisskopf and Aurélien Bailly*

Solute Concentrations Influence Microbial Methanogenesis in Coal-Bearing Strata of the Cherokee Basin, USAMatthew F. Kirk*, Brien H. Wilson, Kyle A. Marquart, Lydia H. Zeglin, David S. Vinson and Theodore M. Flynn

A Fragrant Neighborhood: Volatile Mediated Bacterial Interactions in SoilKristin Schulz-Bohm*, Hans Zweers, Wietse De Boer and Paolina Garbeva

Differences in Intertidal Microbial Assemblages on Urban Structures and Natural Rocky ReefElisa L.-Y. Tan*, Mariana Mayer-Pinto, Emma L. Johnston and Katherine A. Dafforn

Antimicrobial Resistance and Genotypic Diversity of Campylobacter Isolated from Pig, Dairy and Beef Cattle in TanzaniaIsaac P. Kashoma, Issmat I. Kassem, Anand Kumar, Beda M. Kessy, Wondwossen Gebreyes, Rudovick R. Kazwala and Gireesh Rajashekara*

Comparative Genomic Insights into Ecophysiology of Neutrophilic, Microaerophilic Iron Oxidizing BacteriaShingo Kato*, Moriya Ohkuma, Deborah H. Powell, Sean T. Krepski, Kenshiro Oshima, Masahira Hattori, Nicole Shapiro, Tanja Woyke and Clara S. Chan*

Metagenome and Metatranscriptome Revealed a Highly Active Sulfur Cycle in an Oil-Immersed Hydrothermal Chimney in Guaymas BasinYing He, Xiaoyuan Feng, Jing Fang, Yu Zhang and Xiang Xiao*

December 05, 2015

