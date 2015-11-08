Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in October 2015

Multiple adaptations to polar and alpine environments within cyanobacteria: a phylogenomic and Bayesian approachNathan A. M. Chrismas, Alexandre M. Anesio and Patricia Sanchez-Baracaldo*

Genome reconstructions indicate the partitioning of ecological functions inside a phytoplankton bloom in the Amundsen Sea, AntarcticaTom O. Delmont, A. Murat Eren, Joseph H. Vineis and Anton F. Post*

Cross-biome comparison of microbial association networksKaroline Faust, Gipsi Lima-Mendez, Jean-Sébastien Lerat, Jarupon F. Sathirapongsasuti, Rob Knight, Curtis Huttenhower, Tom Lenaerts and Jeroen Raes*

Metabolic functions of Pseudomonas fluorescens strains from Populus deltoides depend on rhizosphere or endosphere isolation compartmentCollin M. Timm, Alisha G. Campbell, Sagar M. Utturkar, Se-Ran Jun, Rebecca E. Parales, Watumesa A. Tan, Michael S. Robeson, Tse-Yuan S. Lu, Sara Jawdy, Steven D. Brown, David W. Ussery, Christopher W. Schadt, Gerald A. Tuskan, Mitchel J. Doktycz, David J. Weston and Dale A. Pelletier*

Diversity and functions of volatile organic compounds produced by Streptomyces from a disease-suppressive soilViviane Cordovez, Victor J. Carrion, Desalegn W. Etalo, Roland Mumm, Hua Zhu, Gilles P. van Wezel and Jos M. Raaijmakers*

Heterologous xylose isomerase pathway and evolutionary engineering improve xylose utilization in Saccharomyces cerevisiaeXin Qi, Jian Zha, Gao-Gang Liu, Weiwen Zhang, Bing-Zhi Li* and Ying-Jin Yuan

FvBck1, a component of cell wall integrity MAP kinase pathway, is required for virulence and oxidative stress response in sugarcane Pokkah boeng pathogenChengkang Zhang, Jianqiang Wang, Hong Tao, Xie Dang, Yang Wang, Miaoping Chen, Zhenzhen Zhai, Wenying Yu, Liping Xu, Won-Bo Shim, Guodong Lu* and Zonghua Wang*

Actinomycetes from the South China Sea sponges: isolation, diversity and potential for aromatic polyketides discoveryWei Sun, Fengli Zhang, Liming He,Loganathan Karthik and Zhiyong Li*

Nitrate and ammonia as nitrogen sources for deep subsurface microorganismsHeini Kutvonen, Pauliina Rajala, Leena Carpén and Malin Bomberg*

An abundance of Epsilonproteobacteria revealed in the gut microbiome of the laboratory cultured sea urchin, Lytechinus variegatusJoseph A. Hakim, Hyunmin Koo, Lacey N. Dennis, Ranjit Kumar, Travis Ptacek, Casey D. Morrow, Elliot J. Lefkowitz, Mickie L. Powell, Asim K. Bej and Stephen A. Watts*

November 08, 2015

Microbiology

Related Content