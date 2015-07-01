Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in June 2015

Combinatorial synthesis and screening of cancer cell-specific nanomedicines targeted via phage fusion proteinsJames W. Gillespie, Amanda L. Gross, Anatoliy T. Puzyrev, Deepa Bedi and Valery A. Petrenko*

Toll-like receptor 4 confers inflammatory response to suilysinLili Bi, Yaya Pian, Shaolong Chen, Zhiqiang Ren, Peng Liu, Qingyu Lv, Yuling Zhen, Huaijie Hao, Yuan Yuan* and Yongqiang Jiang

Occurrence of class 1 And 2 integrons In Enterobacteriaceae collected from Zagazig University hospitals, EgyptMai M. Malek, Fatma A. Amer*, Ayman A. Allam, Rehab H. El-Sokkary, Tarek Gheith and Mohamed A. Arafa

Reconstruction and in silico analysis of an Actinoplanes sp. SE50/110 genome-scale metabolic model for acarbose productionYali Wang, Nan Xu, Chao Ye, Liming Liu, Zhongping Shi and Jing Wu*

Changes in gene expression of Prymnesium parvum due to nitrogen and phosphorus limitationZhenfeng Liu*, Amy E. Koid*, Ramon Terrado, Victoria Campbell, David A. Caron and Karla B Heidelberg*

Proteomic profile response of Paracoccidioides lutzii to the antifungal argentilactoneRenata S. Prado*, Alexandre M. Bailão, Lívia C. Silva, Cecília M. A. de Oliveira, Monique F.  Marques, Luciano P. Silva, Elisângela P.  Silveira-Lacerda, Aliny P. Lima, Célia M. Soares and Maristela Pereira

Serotypes and antimicrobial susceptibility of Salmonella spp. isolated from farm animals in ChinaXiuhua Kuang, Haihong Hao*, Menghong Dai, Yulian Wang, Ijaz Ahmad, Zhenli Liu and Zonghui Yuan*

Overexpression of Brucella putative glycosyltransferase WbkA in B. abortus RB51 leads to production of exopolysaccharideNeha Dabral, Neeta Jain-Gupta, Mohamed N. Seleem, Nammalwar Sriranganathan and Ramesh Vemulapalli*

The primary pathway for lactate oxidation in Desulfovibrio vulgarisNicolas Vita, Odile Valette, Gaël Brasseur, Sabrina Lignon, Yann Denis, Mireille Ansaldi Alain Dolla and Laetitia Pieulle*

The regulatory function of LexA is temperature-dependent in the deep-sea bacterium Shewanella piezotolerans WP3Huahua Jian, Lei Xiong, Ying He and Xiang Xiao*

July 01, 2015

