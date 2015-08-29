Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in August 2015

The allosteric behavior of Fur mediates oxidative stress signal transduction in Helicobacter pyloriSimone Pelliciari, Andrea Vannini, Davide Roncarati and Alberto Danielli*

Genome-guided insight into the methylotrophy of Paracoccus aminophilus JCM 7686Lukasz Dziewit*, Jakub Czarnecki, Emilia Prochwicz, Daniel Wibberg, Andreas Schlüter, Alfred Pühler and Dariusz Bartosik

Antibodies against invasive phenotype-specific antigens increase Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis translocation across a polarized epithelial cell model and enhance killing by bovine macrophagesJamie L. Everman, and Luiz E. Bermudez*

Paracoccidioides spp. ferrous and ferric iron assimilation pathwaysElisa Flávia L. C. Bailão, Patrícia de Sousa Lima, Mirelle G. Silva-Bailão, Alexandre M. Bailão, Gabriel da Rocha Fernandes, Daniel J. Kosman and Célia Maria de Almeida Soares*

Response of leaf endophytic bacterial community to elevated CO2 at different growth stages of rice plantGaidi Ren, Huayong Zhang, Xiangui Lin, Jianguo Zhu and Zhongjun Jia*

Defects in polynucleotide phosphorylase impairs virulence in Escherichia coli O157:H7Jia Hu and Mei-Jun Zhu*

Metabolomics reveals differences of metal toxicity in cultures of Pseudomonas pseudoalcaligenes KF707 grown on different carbon sourcesSean C. Booth, Aalim M. Weljie and Raymond J. Turner*

Intrinsic plasmids influence MicF-mediated translational repression of ompF in Yersinia pestisZizhong Liu, Haili Wang, Hongduo Wang, Jing Wang, Yujing Bi, Xiaoyi Wang, Ruifu Yang* and Yanping Han*

Differential response of kabuli and desi chickpea genotypes towards inoculation with PGPR in different soilsAsma Imran*, Muhammad S. Mirza, Tariq M. Shah, Kauser A. Malik and Fauzia Y. Hafeez

Effects of growth stage and fulvic acid on the diversity and dynamics of endophytic bacterial community in Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni leavesXuejian Yu, Jinshui Yang, Entao Wang, Baozhen Li and Hongli Yuan*

August 29, 2015

