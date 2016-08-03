- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Microbiology articles in July 2016
Highly Effective Inhibition of Biofilm Formation by the First Metagenome-Derived AI-2 Quenching EnzymeNancy Weiland-Bräuer, Martin J. Kisch, Nicole Pinnow, Andreas Liese and Ruth A. Schmitz*
“Candidatus Propionivibrio aalborgensis”: A Novel Glycogen Accumulating Organism Abundant in Full-Scale Enhanced Biological Phosphorus Removal PlantsMads Albertsen, Simon J. McIlroy, Mikkel Stokholm-Bjerregaard, Søren M. Karst and Per H. Nielsen*
Mississippi River Plume Enriches Microbial Diversity in the Northern Gulf of MexicoOlivia U. Mason*, Erin J. Canter, Lauren E. Gillies, Taylor K. Paisie and Brian J. Roberts
The Interaction between Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi and Endophytic Bacteria Enhances Plant Growth of Acacia gerrardii under Salt StressAbeer Hashem, Elsayed F. Abd_Allah*, Abdulaziz A. Alqarawi, Asma A. Al-Huqail, Stephan Wirth and Dilfuza Egamberdieva
Functional Characterization of a Hexose Transporter from Root Endophyte Piriformospora indicaMamta Rani, Sumit Raj, Vikram Dayaman, Manoj Kumar, Meenakshi Dua* and Atul K. Johri*
Industrial Acetogenic Biocatalysts: A Comparative Metabolic and Genomic AnalysisFrank R. Bengelsdorf*, Anja Poehlein, Sonja Linder, Catarina Erz, Tim Hummel, Sabrina Hoffmeister Rolf Daniel and Peter Dürre
Diet Diversity Is Associated with Beta but not Alpha Diversity of Pika Gut MicrobiotaHuan Li, Tongtong Li, DeAnna E. Beasley, Petr Heděnec, Zhishu Xiao*, Shiheng Zhang, Jiabao Li, Qiang Lin and Xiangzhen Li*
A Recombinant Trivalent Fusion Protein F1–LcrV–HSP70(II) Augments Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses and Imparts Full Protection against Yersinia pestisShailendra K. Verma*, Lalit Batra and Urmil Tuteja
Bacterial Diversity and Community Structure of Supragingival Plaques in Adults with Dental Health or Caries Revealed by 16S PyrosequencingCuicui Xiao, Shujun Ran, Zhengwei Huang and Jingping Liang*
Microbial Community Responses to Increased Water and Organic Matter in the Arid Soils of the McMurdo Dry Valleys, AntarcticaHeather N. Buelow, Ara S. Winter, David J. Van Horn, John E. Barrett, Michael N. Gooseff, Egbert Schwartz and Cristina D. Takacs-Vesbach*