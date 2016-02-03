- Science News
Most viewed Microbiology articles in January 2016
Expanding the World of Marine Bacterial and Archaeal CladesPelin Yilmaz*, Pablo Yarza, Josephine Z. Rapp and Frank O. Glöckner
Recombination Does Not Hinder Formation or Detection of Ecological Species of Synechococcus Inhabiting a Hot Spring Cyanobacterial MatMelanie C. Melendrez*, Eric D. Becraft, Jason M. Wood, Millie T. Olsen, Donald A. Bryant, John F. Heidelberg, Douglas B. Rusch, Frederick M. Cohan and David M. Ward
A Lipid-Accumulating Alga Maintains Growth in Outdoor, Alkaliphilic Raceway Pond with Mixed Microbial CommunitiesTisza A. S. Bell, Bharath Prithiviraj, Brad D. Wahlen, Matthew W. Fields and Brent M. Peyton*
Microbial Metabolism Shifts Towards an Adverse Profile with Supplementary Iron in the TIM-2 In vitro model of the Human ColonGuus A. M. Kortman*, Bas E. Dutilh, Annet J. H. Maathuis, Udo F. Engelke, Jos Boekhorst, Kevin P. Keegan, Fiona G. G. Nielsen, Jason Betley, Jacqueline C. Weir, Zoya Kingsbury, Leo A .J. Kluijtmans, Dorine W. Swinkels*, Koen Venema and Harold Tjalsma
High Diversity of Anaerobic Alkane-Degrading Microbial Communities in Marine Seep Sediments Based on (1-methylalkyl)succinate Synthase GenesMarion H. Stagars, S. Emil Ruff, Rudolf Amann and Katrin Knittel*
Out of Thin Air: Microbial Utilization of Atmospheric Gaseous Organics in the Surface OceanJesus M. Arrieta*, Carlos M. Duarte, M. Montserrat Sala and Jordi Dachs
Metagenomic Analysis Suggests Modern Freshwater Microbialites Harbor a Distinct Core Microbial CommunityRichard Allen White III, Amy M. Chan, Gregory S. Gavelis, Brian S. Leander, Allyson L. Brady, Greg F. Slater, Darlene S. S. Lim and Curtis A. Suttle*
Bacterial Diversity in Submarine Groundwater along the Coasts of the Yellow SeaQi Ye, Jianan Liu, Jinzhou Du* and Jing Zhang
Microbial Small Talk: Volatiles in Fungal-Bacterial InteractionsRuth Schmidt*, Desalegn W. Etalo, Victor de Jager, Saskia Gerards, Hans Zweers, Wietse de Boer and Paolina Garbeva
Exploration of Microbial Diversity and Community Structure of Lonar Lake: The Only Hypersaline Meteorite Crater Lake within Basalt RockDhiraj Paul, Shreyas V. Kumbhare, Snehit S. Mhatre, Somak P. Chowdhury, Sudarshan A. Shetty, Nachiket P. Marathe, Shrikant Bhute and Yogesh S. Shouche*