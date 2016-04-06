- Science News
- Most viewed Microbiology articles in March 2016
Newly Isolated Paenibacillus tyrfis sp. nov., from Malaysian Tropical Peat Swamp Soil with Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial ActivityYoong-Kit Aw, Kuan-Shion Ong, Learn-Han Lee, Yuen-Lin Cheow, Catherine M. Yule and Sui-Mae Lee*
Biogeochemical and Microbial Variation across 5500 km of Antarctic Surface Sediment Implicates Organic Matter as a Driver of Benthic Community StructureDeric R. Learman*, Michael W. Henson, J. Cameron Thrash, Ben Temperton, Pamela M. Brannock, Scott R. Santos, Andrew R. Mahon and Kenneth M. Halanych
GenSeed-HMM: A Tool for Progressive Assembly Using Profile HMMs as Seeds and its Application in Alpavirinae Viral Discovery from Metagenomic DataJoão M. P. Alves, André L. de Oliveira, Tatiana O. M. Sandberg, Jaime L. Moreno-Gallego, Marcelo A. F. de Toledo, Elisabeth M. M. de Moura, Liliane S. Oliveira, Alan M. Durham, Dolores U. Mehnert, Paolo M. de A. Zanotto, Alejandro Reyes* and Arthur Gruber*
Expanding the Diet for DIET: Electron Donors Supporting Direct Interspecies Electron Transfer (DIET) in Defined Co-CulturesLi-Ying Wang, Kelly P. Nevin, Trevor L. Woodard, Bo-Zhong Mu and Derek R. Lovley*
A Metagenomics Approach to Evaluate the Impact of Dietary Supplementation with Ascophyllum nodosum or Laminaria digitata on Rumen Function in Rusitec FermentersAlejandro Belanche*, Eleanor Jones, Ifat Parveen and Charles J. Newbold
Anthropogenic N Deposition Slows Decay by Favoring Bacterial Metabolism: Insights from Metagenomic AnalysesZachary B. Freedman*, Rima A. Upchurch, Donald R. Zak and Lauren C. Cline
Microbial Communities in a High Arctic Polar Desert LandscapeClare M. McCann, Matthew J. Wade, Neil D. Gray, Jennifer A. Roberts, Casey R. J. Hubert and David W. Graham*
Lactobacillus reuteri Inhibition of Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli Adherence to Human Intestinal EpitheliumAlistair D. S. Walsham, Donald A. MacKenzie, Vivienne Cook, Simon Wemyss-Holden, Claire L. Hews, Nathalie Juge and Stephanie Schüller*
Metagenomic Analysis of Bacterial Communities of Antarctic Surface SnowAnna Lopatina, Sofia Medvedeva, Sergey Shmakov, Maria D. Logacheva, Vjacheslav Krylenkov and Konstantin Severinov*
Vertebrate Hosts as Islands: Dynamics of Selection, Immigration, Loss, Persistence and Potential Function of Bacteria on Salamander SkinAndrew H. Loudon*, Arvind Venkataraman, William VanTreuren, Douglas C. Woodhams, Laura Wegener Parfrey, Valerie J. McKenzie, Rob Knight, Thomas M. Schmidt and Reid Harris