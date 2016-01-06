- Science News
- Most viewed Microbiology articles in December 2015
Most viewed Microbiology articles in December 2015
Bacterial Exchange in Household Washing MachinesChris Callewaert, Sam Van Nevel, Frederiek-Maarten Kerckhof, Michael S. Granitsiotis and Nico Boon*
Occurrence and Antibiotic Resistance of Vibrio parahaemolyticus from Shellfish in Selangor, MalaysiaVengadesh Letchumanan, Priyia Pusparajah, Loh Teng-Hern Tan, Wai-Fong Yin, Learn-Han Lee* and Kok-Gan Chan
Evaluation of Antioxidative and Cytotoxic Activities of Streptomyces pluripotens MUSC 137 Isolated from Mangrove Soil in MalaysiaHooi-Leng Ser, Nurul-Syakima Ab Mutalib, Wai-Fong Yin, Kok-Gan Chan, Bey-Hing Goh* and Learn-Han Lee*
Comparative Gut Microbiota of 59 Neotropical Bird SpeciesSarah M. Hird*, Cesar Sanchez, Bryan C. Carstens and Robb T. Brumfield
Year-Long Metagenomic Study of River Microbiomes Across Land Use and Water QualityThea Van Rossum, Michael A. Peabody, Miguel I. Uyaguari-Diaz, Kirby I. Cronin, Michael Chan, Jared R. Slobodan, Matthew J. Nesbitt, Curtis A. Suttle, William W. L. Hsiao, Patrick K. C. Tang, Natalie A. Prystajecky and Fiona S. L. Brinkman*
Chlamydia Infection Across Host Species Boundaries Promotes Distinct Sets of Transcribed Anti-Apoptotic Factors.Joshua E. Messinger, Emmalin Nelton, Colleen Feeney and David C. Gondek*
A Metagenomics-Based Metabolic Model of Nitrate-Dependent Anaerobic Oxidation of Methane by Methanoperedens-Like ArchaeaArslan Arshad, Daan R. Speth, Rob M. de Graaf, Huub J. M. Op den Camp, Mike S. M. Jetten and Cornelia U. Welte*
Natural Sunlight Shapes Crude Oil-Degrading Bacterial Communities in Northern Gulf of Mexico Surface WatersHernando P. Bacosa, Zhanfei Liu and Deana L. Erdner*
Bacterial Diversity and Mycotoxin Reduction During Maize Fermentation (Steeping) for Ogi ProductionChiamaka A. Okeke, Chibundu N. Ezekiel*, Cyril C. Nwangburuka, Michael Sulyok, Cajethan O. Ezeamagu, Rasheed A. Adeleke, Stanley K. Dike and Rudolf Krska
Particle-Associated Differ from Free-Living Bacteria in Surface Waters of the Baltic SeaAngelika Rieck, Daniel P. R. Herlemann, Klaus Jürgens and Hans-Peter Grossart*