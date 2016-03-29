Frontiers | Science News

OpenMinTeD needs your input

<p>openminted</p>

Are you a researcher spending a significant part of your time searching for relevant publications and research data related to your research and studies? Or, a text miner constantly analyzing and aggregating text and data to derive high quality information?

OpenMinTeD is a one of two Horizon 2020 projects where Frontiers is a partner. OpenMinTed’s goal is to create an open, service-oriented e-infrastructure for Text and Data Mining (TDM) of scientific and scholarly content. With OpenMinTeD, researchers will be able to collaboratively create, discover, share and re-use knowledge from a wide range of text-based scientific related sources in a seamless way.

To build this new infrastructure, OpenMinTeD needs your input:

Click the link and take the survey:

For researchers 

For text miners

Related Content

Post related info

March 29, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content