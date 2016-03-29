<p>openminted</p>

Are you a researcher spending a significant part of your time searching for relevant publications and research data related to your research and studies? Or, a text miner constantly analyzing and aggregating text and data to derive high quality information?

OpenMinTeD is a one of two Horizon 2020 projects where Frontiers is a partner. OpenMinTed’s goal is to create an open, service-oriented e-infrastructure for Text and Data Mining (TDM) of scientific and scholarly content. With OpenMinTeD, researchers will be able to collaboratively create, discover, share and re-use knowledge from a wide range of text-based scientific related sources in a seamless way.

To build this new infrastructure, OpenMinTeD needs your input:

Click the link and take the survey:

For researchers

For text miners