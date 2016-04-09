Most viewed Oncology articles in March 2016

Enrichment of Inflammatory IL-17 and TNF-α Secreting CD4+ T Cells within Colorectal Tumors despite the Presence of Elevated CD39+ T Regulatory Cells and Increased Expression of the Immune Checkpoint Molecule, PD-1Margaret R. Dunne, Ciara Ryan, Bláthnaid Nolan, Miriam Tosetto, Robert Geraghty, Des C. Winter, P. Ronan O’Connell, John M. Hyland, Glen A. Doherty, Kieran Sheahan, Elizabeth J. Ryan* and Jean M. Fletcher

Variation in Practice of the Diagnostic Workup of Asymptomatic Patients Diagnosed with Invasive Breast CancerAnees B. Chagpar*, Gildy V. Babiera, Jose Aguirre, Kelly K. Hunt and Tyler Hughes

Quantitative Imaging of D-2-Hydroxyglutarate in Selected Histological Tissue Areas by a Novel Bioluminescence TechniqueNadine F. Voelxen, Stefan Walenta, Martin Proescholdt, Katja Dettmer, Stefan Pusch and Wolfgang Mueller-Klieser*

The Value of the History and Physical for Patients with Newly Diagnosed Brain Metastases Considering RadiosurgeryIma Paydar, Eric Karl Oermann, Miriam Knoll, James Lee, Brian Timothy Collins, Matthew Ewend, Douglas Kondziolka and Sean P. Collins*

The Response of Variant Histology Bladder Cancer to Intravesical Immunotherapy Compared to Conventional CancerOfer N. Gofrit*, Vladimir Yutkin, Amos Shapiro, Galina Pizov, Kevin C. Zorn, Guy Hidas, Ilan Gielchinsky, Mordechai Duvdevani, Ezekiel H. Landau and Dov Pode

Monte Carlo Calculations Supporting Patient Plan Verification in Proton TherapyThiago V. M. Lima*, Manjit Dosanjh, Alfredo Ferrari, Silvia Molinelli, Mario Ciocca, and Andrea Mairani

Influence of Dose Rate on the Cellular Response to Low- and High-LET RadiationsAnne-Sophie Wozny, Gersende Alphonse, Priscillia Battiston-Montagne, Stéphanie Simonet, Delphine Poncet, Etienne Testa, Jean-Baptiste Guy, Chloé Rancoule, Nicolas Magne, Michael Beuve and Claire Rodriguez-Lafrasse*

Three-Color Chromosome Painting as Seen through the Eyes of mFISH: Another Look at Radiation-Induced Exchanges and Their Conversion to Whole-Genome EquivalencyBradford D. Loucas, Igor Shuryak and Michael N. Cornforth*

Exploratory Study to Identify Radiomics Classifiers for Lung Cancer HistologyWeimiao Wu*, Chintan Parmar, Patrick Grossmann, John Quackenbush, Philippe Lambin, Johan Bussink, Raymond Mak and Hugo J. M. L. Aerts*

Relationship between the Temporal Changes in Positron-Emission-Tomography-Imaging-Based Textural Features and Pathologic Response and Survival in Esophageal Cancer PatientsStephen S. F. Yip*, Thibaud P. Coroller, Nina N. Sanford, Harvey Mamon, Hugo J. W. L. Aerts and Ross I. Berbeco