Most viewed Oncology articles in June 2015

Issues for simulation of galactic cosmic ray exposures for radiobiological research at ground-based acceleratorsMyung-Hee Y Kim, Adam Rusek, and Francis A Cucinotta*

Spatial separation of Plk1 phosphorylation and activityWytse Bruinsma, Melinda Aprelia, Jolanda Kool, Libor Macurek, Arne Lindqvist, and Rene Medema*

Phase I trial of carboplatin and gemcitabine chemotherapy and stereotactic ablative radiosurgery for the palliative treatment of persistent or recurrent gynecologic cancerCharles A Kunos, Tracy M Sherertz, Mazen Mislmani, Rodney J Ellis, Simon S Lo*, Steven E Waggoner, Kristine M Zanotti, Karin Herrmann, and Robert L Debernardo

Hedgehog inhibitors in rhabdomyosarcoma: a comparison of 4 compounds and responsiveness of 4 cell linesRosalie Ridzewski, Diana Rettberg, Kai Dittmann, Nicole Cuvelier, Simone Fulda, and Heidi Hahn*

CECs and IL-8 have prognostic and predictive utility in patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer: biomarker correlates from the randomized phase 2 trial of olaparib and cediranib compared with olaparib in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancerJung-Min Lee*, Jane B. Trepel, Peter Choyke, Liang Cao, Tristan M Sissung, Nicole Houston, Minshu Yu, William D Figg, Ismail Turkbey, Seth M. Steinberg, Min-Jung Lee, Percy Ivy, Joyce Liu, Ursula Matulonis, and Elise Kohn

Oncogenic RAS mutants confer resistance of rhabdomyosarcoma cells to oxidative stress-induced ferroptotic cell deathChristina Schott, Ulrike Graab, Nicole Cuvelier, Heidi Hahn, and Simone Fulda*

Concurrent diabetes mellitus may negatively influence clinical progression and response to androgen deprivation therapy in patients with advanced prostate cancerJeffrey Shevach, Emily Jane Gallagher, Teena Kochukoshy, Victoria Gresia, Manpreet Brar, Matthew D Galsky, and William K Oh*

Inhibitors of pan PI3K signaling synergize with BRAF or MEK inhibitors to prevent BRAF-mutant melanoma cell growthMelanie Sweetlove, Emma Wrightson, Sharada Kolekar, Gordon W. Rewcastle, Bruce C. Baguley, Peter R. Shepherd, and Stephen M. F. Jamieson*

Single-cell phenotypic characterization of human pituitary GHomas and non-functioning adenomas based on hormone content and calcium responses to hypothalamic releasing hormonesLaura Senovilla, Lucía Núñez, Jose María de Campos, Daniel A De Luis, Enrique Romero, Javier García-Sancho, and Carlos Villalobos*

Socioeconomic status and childhood leukemia incidenceMartin Adam*, Claudia Kuehni, Adrian Spoerri, Kurt Schmidlin, Fabienne Gumy-Pause, Pierluigi Brazzola, Nicole Probst-Hensch, and Marcel Zwahlen

July 01, 2015

