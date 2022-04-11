Frontiers announces first journal acquisition: Oncology Reviews

The open-access publisher Frontiers has acquired the journal Oncology Reviews from PAGEPress. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Frontiers. It is the first journal the publisher has acquired since it was founded in 2007. Oncology Reviews is also Frontiers’ first proprietary Reviews journal, aiming to publish highly impactful reviews, thought-provoking editorials and opinion pieces.

Dr. Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers, said: “Our successful experience with supporting the journals of learned societies on our open-science platform has now made it possible to pursue our mission via the strategic acquisition of existing journals. The quality and reputation of Oncology Reviews is excellent, and I look forward to welcoming its outstanding panel of editorial board members and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Camillo Porta, to our community.”

Launched in 1970, Oncology Reviews publishes authoritative reviews on preclinical and clinical aspects of oncology. Commenting on the acquisition, editor-in-chief, Dr. Porta said: "Working with Frontiers and their open-access platform is an important moment for our journal. I am confident their platform and their passion for quality, collaboration, and open access is the start of something exciting that will enable us to reach new heights."

Oncology Reviews is a popular choice for authors seeking an impactful venue for Reviews and Mini-Review article types. Amongst others, it is indexed in The Emerging Sources Citation Index; PubMed Central; Directory of Open Access Journals; and Scopus.

Dr. Franck Vazquez, director of partnerships at Frontiers, commented: “We are excited to take over the publication of Oncology Reviews from PAGEPress and to welcoming it onto our open access platform. We are also pleased to be able to offer Oncology Reviews as an additional option in the Frontiers’ oncology journal portfolio and expand our service to the oncology research communities.”

ENDS

For media inquiries, please contact publicrelations@frontiersin.org

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 9th largest research publisher and we publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet.

Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.6 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all. For more information, visit http://www.frontiersin.org