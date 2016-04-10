- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Neurology articles in March 2016
3D Cinema and Headache: The First Evidential Relation and Analysis of Involved FactorsMark Braschinsky*, Aire Raidvee, Liis Sabre, Nadzeja Zmachinskaja, Olga Zukovskaja, Anti Karask, Bruno Saar and Aleksei Rakitin
Bilateral Vestibular Hypofunction: Insights in Etiologies, Clinical Subtypes, and DiagnosticsF. Lucieer, P. Vonk, N. Guinand, R. Stokroos, H. Kingma and Raymond van de Berg*
Assessing the Relationship between Neurocognitive Performance and Brain Volume in Chronic Moderate–Severe Traumatic Brain InjuryNikos Konstantinou*, Eva Pettemeridou, Ioannis Seimenis, Eleni Eracleous, Savvas S. Papacostas, Andrew C. Papanicolaou and Fofi Constantinidou
Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Deprivation Induces Neuronal Apoptosis by Noradrenaline Acting on Alpha1 Adrenoceptor and by Triggering Mitochondrial Intrinsic PathwayBindu I. Somarajan, Mudasir A. Khanday and Birendra N. Mallick*
Espresso Coffee for the Treatment of Somnolence in Parkinson’s Disease: Results of n-of-1 TrialsJoaquim J. Ferreira*, Tiago Mestre, Leonor Correia Guedes, Miguel Coelho, Mário M. Rosa, Ana T. Santos, Marcio Barra, Cristina Sampaio and Olivier Rascol
Lesion Size Is Exacerbated in Hypoxic Rats Whereas Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-1 Alpha and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Increase in Injured Normoxic Rats: A Prospective Cohort Study of Secondary Hypoxia in Focal Traumatic Brain InjuryEric Peter Thelin*, Arvid Frostell, Jan Mulder, Nicholas Mitsios, Peter Damberg, Sahar Nikkhou Aski, Mårten Risling, Mikael Svensson, Cristina Morganti-Kossmann and Bo-Michael Bellander
Low-Dimensional Models of “Neuro-Glio-Vascular Unit” for Describing Neural Dynamics under Normal and Energy-Starved ConditionsKarishma Chhabria and V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy*
Behavioral Outcomes Differ between Rotational Acceleration and Blast Mechanisms of Mild Traumatic Brain InjuryBrian D. Stemper*, Alok S. Shah, Matthew D. Budde, Christopher M. Olsen, Aleksandra Glavaski-Joksimovic, Shekar N. Kurpad, Michael McCrea and Frank A. Pintar
Antecedent Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: What Is Protecting Whom?Sabrina K. Hollinger, Ike S. Okosun and Cassie S. Mitchell*
Influence of Formal Education on Cognitive Reserve in Patients with Multiple SclerosissRalf Lürding, Sophie Gebel, Eva-Maria Gebel, Susanne Schwab-Malek and Robert Weissert*