Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neurology articles in March 2016

3D Cinema and Headache: The First Evidential Relation and Analysis of Involved FactorsMark Braschinsky*,  Aire Raidvee, Liis Sabre, Nadzeja Zmachinskaja, Olga Zukovskaja, Anti Karask, Bruno Saar and Aleksei Rakitin

Bilateral Vestibular Hypofunction: Insights in Etiologies, Clinical Subtypes, and DiagnosticsF. Lucieer, P. Vonk, N. Guinand, R. Stokroos, H. Kingma and Raymond van de Berg*

Assessing the Relationship between Neurocognitive Performance and Brain Volume in Chronic Moderate–Severe Traumatic Brain InjuryNikos Konstantinou*, Eva Pettemeridou, Ioannis Seimenis, Eleni Eracleous, Savvas S. Papacostas, Andrew C. Papanicolaou and Fofi Constantinidou

Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Deprivation Induces Neuronal Apoptosis by Noradrenaline Acting on Alpha1 Adrenoceptor and by Triggering Mitochondrial Intrinsic PathwayBindu I. Somarajan, Mudasir A. Khanday and Birendra N. Mallick*

Espresso Coffee for the Treatment of Somnolence in Parkinson’s Disease: Results of n-of-1 TrialsJoaquim J. Ferreira*, Tiago Mestre, Leonor Correia Guedes, Miguel Coelho, Mário M. Rosa, Ana T. Santos, Marcio Barra, Cristina Sampaio and Olivier Rascol

Lesion Size Is Exacerbated in Hypoxic Rats Whereas Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-1 Alpha and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Increase in Injured Normoxic Rats: A Prospective Cohort Study of Secondary Hypoxia in Focal Traumatic Brain InjuryEric Peter Thelin*, Arvid Frostell, Jan Mulder, Nicholas Mitsios, Peter Damberg, Sahar Nikkhou Aski, Mårten Risling, Mikael Svensson, Cristina Morganti-Kossmann and Bo-Michael Bellander

Low-Dimensional Models of “Neuro-Glio-Vascular Unit” for Describing Neural Dynamics under Normal and Energy-Starved ConditionsKarishma Chhabria and V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy*

Behavioral Outcomes Differ between Rotational Acceleration and Blast Mechanisms of Mild Traumatic Brain InjuryBrian D. Stemper*, Alok S. Shah, Matthew D. Budde, Christopher M. Olsen, Aleksandra Glavaski-Joksimovic, Shekar N. Kurpad, Michael McCrea and Frank A. Pintar

Antecedent Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: What Is Protecting Whom?Sabrina K. Hollinger, Ike S. Okosun and Cassie S. Mitchell*

Influence of Formal Education on Cognitive Reserve in Patients with Multiple SclerosissRalf Lürding, Sophie Gebel, Eva-Maria Gebel, Susanne Schwab-Malek and Robert Weissert*

Related Content

Post related info

April 10, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Neurology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content